The end of this month officially marks the first anniversary of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket on mobile devices.

This title has been regularly updated with new expansions and features like trading, and soon it will receive even more "new and updated" features in the form of three major updates "coming soon".

There's the new share feature, the tradable cards list is being expanded, and there'll be improvements to the wonder pick feature. Here's some PR about each feature, and you can see it all in action in the trailer above.

Implementation of the new share feature A feature that lets you give ♢–♢♢♢♢ rarity cards to friends. You can send one card to each of your friends each day. Once friends send you cards through the share feature, you can select and receive one card each day.

Range of tradable cards expanded You will be able to trade cards from even the most recent booster packs. In addition to cards of ♢–♢♢♢♢ rarity and ⭐︎1 rarities, ⭐︎2 and Shiny 1–Shiny 2 rarity cards will also be eligible for trading.

Improvements to the wonder pick feature Cards from the latest expansion that you have not obtained will appear more often. The number of cards you currently own will be displayed on each card in wonder pick.



The team says it's working hard to bring these updates to players "in the best possible way" and continues to listen to player feedback while developing and maintaining the title. The Mega Evolution expansion will also kick off at the end of October.