In case you missed it, the first season of Pokémon Legends: Z-A Ranked Battles is already underway. It will run from now until 4th November 2025, and gives trainers who reach 'Rank K' a special reward of Greninjite. This item can be used to Mega Evolve Greninja into Mega Greninja, and "can't be obtained through normal gameplay".

The official Pokémon website further explains the three types of rewards for Ranked Battles. You'll get rewards at the end of the battle (regardless of your performance), and promotion rewards are gained when you advance to the next rank (this includes items for training such as Mega Shards). The last type of reward is a seasonal reward, which is based on your ranking at the end of a season.

Here's the full rundown of first season of Ranked Battles, including eligible Pokémon, how to start a ranked battle, and how to receive rewards:

Eligible Pokémon

Eligible Pokémon for Ranked Battles Season 1 include Lumiose Pokédex No. 001–227. You can register Pokémon from Lv. 1 to Lv. 100, but all Pokémon will automatically be set to Lv. 50 during battles. Regional forms are allowed, but only one Pokémon of the same species may be used in battle.

Season 1 Rewards

Season rewards for Ranked Battles Season 1 include the following:

Rank A

Sport Ball ×3

Gold Bottle Cap ×1

Bottle Cap ×3

Seed of Mastery ×3

Big Nugget ×1

Rank B to Rank E

Sport Ball ×2

Gold Bottle Cap ×1

Bottle Cap ×2

Seed of Mastery ×2

Nugget ×2

Rank F to Rank K

Bottle Cap ×1

Seed of Mastery ×1

Nugget ×2

Rank L to Rank R

Seed of Mastery ×1

Nugget ×1

Rank S and Below

Nugget ×1

How to Start a Ranked Battle

To start a Ranked Battle, follow these steps:

Launch your Pokémon Legends: Z-A game. Press the X Button to open the main menu. Select Link Play. Select Ranked Battles.

How to Receive In-Game Season Rewards

You will need to finish at least one match with a win or loss during Season 1 to be eligible for season rewards at the end of the season. To receive your in-game season rewards, follow these steps:

After the season has ended, launch your Pokémon Legends: Z-A game. Press the X Button to open the main menu. Select Link Play. Select Ranked Battles.

To access Ranked Battles, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. The rules of this event also note how this Mega Stone "is planned to be redistributed in future seasons", so if you miss out this time, there will be other chances.

Apart from season one, the first distribution event for Pokémon Legends: Z-A has also gone live this week. You can find out more in our previous post: