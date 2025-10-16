Pokémon Legends: Z-A is now available on the Switch and Switch 2, and the first Mystery Gift distribution event has officially gone live.

In case you missed the initial announcement, The Pokémon Company will be offering trainers across the globe an "early-purchase bonus" in the form of a Ralts holding a Gardevoirite stone as a gift. When trained, Ralts evolves into Kirlia and then Gardevoir. From there, it can be Mega Evolved into Mega Gardevoir.

Along with this, the digital version early-purchase bonus includes a "gift of 100 Poké Balls". Both of these gifts will be available to claim until 28th February, 2026.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

As mentioned in the promotion above, it takes "approximately one hour of play time" before you can access the Mystery Gift feature. Serebii.net adds to this with some additional information:

"Mystery Gift is unlocked after you get the Pokédex in the game story. If you already have the Gardevoirite stone by the time you receive it, the Ralts will not have an item attached."

As with previous Pokémon games, we'll be sharing all future distribution events for Legends: Z-A here on Nintendo Life. We'll also have a guide up on the site soon.