Nintendo Today! is on a bit of a roll... today, isn't it? Now, without warning, the Big N has shared the front cover of the very first issue of Nintendo Power on the app.

Well... this is very cool and unexpected, and comes with basically no fanfare or reason. Not that Nintendo needs a reason. But hey, it's cool art of Mario and Wart from Super Mario Bros. 2.

This cover is from issue No.001, which is the July/August 1988 issue. 3.6 million copies of this particular magazine were published.

We're assuming this is going to be a regular thing which is a really nice idea — we'd love if you could read snippets from the old mags on the app, but hey, we'll take some clean art. There's always the Internet Archive.

Other games featured alongside the second Mario Bros. game to release in the West are The Legend of Zelda (The Second Quest isn't Zelda II, don't worry) and Major League Baseball.

Nintendo Power was one of the longest-running magazines in North America and Canada, and it ran from 1988 to 2012 (under Nintendo of America's hand). A podcast headed up by former Editor-in-Chief Chris Slate ran from 2017 to 2023.

