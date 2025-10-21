Well folks, as promised, another Nintendo Direct for Kirby Air Riders has been announced for this week on Thursday, 23rd October 2025.

We're getting another 60 minutes' worth of information from director Masahiro Sakurai on the upcoming game, which is due to launch for the Switch 2 on 20th November 2025.

Here's a look at what time it will be dropping in your area:

North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT

6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT UK/Ire: 2pm BST

2pm BST Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST

3pm CEST / 4pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 12am (Fri) AEDT

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

pic.twitter.com/QbiHNHy3oW Tune in on Thursday, October 23 at 6am PT for a second #KirbyAirRiders Direct! This presentation will feature about 60 minutes of information about the upcoming #NintendoSwitch2 game and an appearance from Mr. Sakurai. View it here: https://t.co/t8lIkdvXnF October 21, 2025

As for what might be shown off? Well, who knows, but considering we've already had a pretty beefy Direct for this game, it certainly seems like it'll boast quite a lot of content! We usual, we'll be right here to cover everything, so make sure you join us at the relevant time.