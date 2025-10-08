As we've already mentioned, October is a huge month for the Switch 2 (and Switch) with the launch of Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

So far, there's been some Mega reveals and distribution events announced, and now Nintendo has sunk some of its marketing budget for the game into a commercial featuring the 'Stranger Things' star, Gaten Matarazzo.

The Netflix series is currently in its fifth season, and although there are no links here, Matarazzo is known to be a big fan of Nintendo and has previously teamed up with the company to promote titles like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Splatoon 3.

In this new commercial we get to see the star harness the power of Mega Evolutions, while also highlighting how the Switch 2 is just as playable, when you're out and about, as Nintendo's original hybrid system.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A launches for the Switch 2 and original Switch on 16th October 2025. It's arriving in between an already action-packed month of game releases. The new Pokémon game will also be joined by a new Switch 2 bundle on the same date, which includes a copy of the latest entry.

What are your thoughts about these types of commercials from Nintendo? Will you be getting this new Pokémon game? Let us know in the comments.

