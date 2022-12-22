Actor Gaten Matarazzo, who's most famous for playing Dustin Henderson in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, has partnered with Nintendo for the Holiday season to talk about the company's latest games. It turns out, the star is actually a big fan of the Big N. In an interview with Variety, Matarazzo spoke of his love of Nintendo and its properties — including one series that he thinks would make a fantastic animated film.
While the actor spends time looking ahead to this year's festive period and reflecting on his busy year, Matarazzo muses on the idea of an animated Legend of Zelda movie. He tells Variety that he's a big fan of the series and that he wants to see a "very visually and musically driven animated film". He continues:
"It might be challenging when most of the characters never speak, but to explore a vocally silent world where a story can be told visually and through score would be really cool."
Does Matarazzo have that once-rumoured Netflix Zelda show in the back of his mind? Perhaps! But we love the idea of a very different style of movie for a Zelda adventure. the series has incredible music, and the characters are pretty iconic without a lot of dialogue. The real question is, would Matarazzo want to play the Hero of Time himself? How good are his "hyaaaah!"s?
We can all dream — if Mario is getting a big-budget animated movie in 2023, why can't Link get a starring role? And Mario doesn't have many lines of dialogue in his games either, so we think Nintendo would make some caveats to allow Link to speak. We just hope it's nothing like those Philips CD-i games.
That's what Matarazzo wants, but in terms of Christmas, the actor is gifting his friends Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and he's even got a copy of the game ready for himself. Sounds like an ideal Christmas game to us!
What do you think of Gaten's dreams of an animated Zelda movie? What would you want to see from a potential one? Let us know!
[source variety.com]
Comments (17)
I will die on the hill that Disney’s Amphibia proves a zelda TV show/movie would work and be amazing
Wow, scraping the barrel for a news item.
Churnalism at it's finest.
This guy I know down the pub swears that Clu Clu Land would make a fantastic movie.
Always knew he was my favorite 😉
Live-action or animated, it matters little to me. As long as Link isn't annoying and snarky like he was in the 1980s cartoon or the CD-i games (or as I like to put it, the stereotypical 1980s cartoon hero).
If I wrote the screenplay for the movie I'd write Link as being a cross between Luke Skywalker and Frodo Baggins: eager to get out and see the world, but unsure of his abilities at first when he actually begins his quest, and wishing that the fate of the world didn't rest on his shoulders, before coming into his own and gaining confidence in his abilities later in the film.
But if there is one person who absolutely NEEDS to compose the score for the film, it's Sam Dillard. He made the absolutely brilliant and beautiful Zelda Cinematica music album. It never fails to bring me to tears, the music is that beautiful, especially the song "Symphony of Courage."
If no one has listened to this album, go and listen to it right now. It's on Spotify, Apple Music, and even Pandora. He also made the equally brilliant Metroid Cinematica album, and even made a new version of that one recently with some updated versions of the songs.
A movie? Personally no.
An anime series? OH HELL YES.
a animated/live-action Legend of Zelda/Metroid movie/TV series is something i hope i can watch before my death.
Make it with a young Link and I think it’d be fine having him talk since it’s easier to imagine how a naive kid on an adventure would act and sound like.
Adult Link would be a lot harder to bring to life since he’s basically a blank canvas, a lot of directions they could go and too easy to mess up
I can say the same thing, but my words are scattered on the wind. Being a celebrity, quoted from Twitter, doesn’t make his desire any more certain or interesting.
He's my favorite character aside from Eleven on stranger things. He's alot like me too. We're both kinda the nerdy outcast type, we both like weird Al and we both love Nintendo! I'd be totally up for a Zelda movie but since Link doesn't talk wouldn't that be an impossible task? I mean if you thought Chris Pratt mario is strange imagine if Link was given a voice. You just know they'd never wanna keep him silent in a movie. They'd wind up casting someone that would be so not Link. It would totally suck.
I say that a Legend of Zelda based on the late 80's anime art style with a storytelling similar to Breath of the Wild is a winning formula for TLOZ to arrive on theaters.
We all want a Zelda movie don’t we? I’m not sure if it would translate though. The intro to Link’s Awakening (Switch) shows it would maybe make a great Ghibli style film but CG or ::gulp:: live action would be extremely difficult to pull off.
Who would play Link? Maybe Larry David with a wig and Zelda could be played as Natasha Leone. Now THAT I’d love to see actually. While we’re at it, Mark Maron as Epona and Sam Richardson as Tingle.
Handle it like Samurai Jack… he’s certainly able to speak, but really only did so only when necessary. And that show was brilliant. It would work!
Repenting on how well the Mario movie does, I’m sure a Zelda movie isn’t to far off.
@Ear_wiG Heck, just get Genndy Tartakovsky himself to direct. That'd be AWESOME.
@N00BiSH It would be a guaranteed hit! Listen up, Nintendo!
Maybe the Legend of Zelda can just be a video game series instead. Please stop running this same article repeatedly every time an actor mentions the series off-hand.
