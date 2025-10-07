Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

October is here, and it's another exciting month for Nintendo with the arrival of Pokémon Legends: Z-A on the Switch and Switch 2.

That's not all, though. Heck, we've already had Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, and this week Yooka-Laylee returns. Further into this month, Switch and Switch 2 owners can look forward to various other titles like Katamari, the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection, and Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake.

Oh, and Yacht Club Games' Mina the Hollower has also been delayed at the last minute, so it will no longer make Halloween.