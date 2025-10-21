Team Ninja, PlatinumGames, and Xbox Game Studios have just launched Ninja Gaiden 4, the latest entry in the 3D hack and slash series.

While Switch 2 fans won't be getting in on the action (for now...), we can at least admire some stunning new artwork shared by Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound publisher Dotemu. Created by David Liu, it depicts the protagonists from both major Ninja Gaiden titles this year: Kenji Mozu, Kumori, Yakumo, and of course, Ryu Hayabusa.





The Year of the NINJA is here and we’re incredibly proud to be a part of it



Art made by the talented #NINJAGAIDEN4 #NINJAGAIDENRagebound pic.twitter.com/q2hi9JuMDA Congratulations to @TeamNINJAStudio and @Xbox @platinumgames on the launch of NINJA GAIDEN 4!The Year of the NINJA is here and we’re incredibly proud to be a part of itArt made by the talented @AngryangryD October 21, 2025

Pretty cool, right? We remain somewhat optimistic that Ninja Gaiden 4 will someday see the light of day on Switch 2, but we'll settle with this for the time being.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, meanwhile, is a stellar 2D entry in the series from acclaimed developer The Game Kitchen. While it certainly suffers from a few frame rate issues on the OG Switch, those on Switch 2 can boost the performance up to 60fps, and the resulting experience is simply extraordinary.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

To commemorate the release of Ninja Gaiden 4, Ragebound players can also now experience the campaign with a free Yakumo skin, so that's nice.

It's also recently been confirmed that Tomonobu Itagaki has sadly passed away at the age of 58. Itagaki is the famed creator of the Dead or Alive franchise, and was chiefly responsible for Ninja Gaiden's 3D revival.