Bandai Namco this week announced Dragon Ball FighterZ would be getting a brand new balance adjustment update.
It's now shared the official patch notes for Version 1.40 on its website. It includes changes to every character, including their moveset. Bandai Namco also highlighted how "successfully timing a Z-Reflect can turn the tide of battle".
Here's the full rundown of this surprise update:
Dragon Ball FighterZ - Patch Notes 1.40
|
Character
|
Move Name
|
Description
|
System Mechanics
|
Ki Charge
|"- Able to cancel out faster now
- Sped up timing at which Dragon Rush and Super Dash can be performed."
|
Dragon Rush
|- Now deflects Ki Blasts during the movement if unleashed after a Ki Charge.
|
Z Reflect
|"- Blocking the opponent's physical attacks with the right timing will now trigger a special screen freeze (except for Videl).
- If the above screen freeze is triggered, Vanish can be performed."
|
Vanish
|- The move is now invincible on start-up when performed from a Z Reflect.
|
Sparking Blast
|- Reduced blockstun.
|
High Jump
|- Increased controllable distance moved mid-air during Sparking Blast (except for Master Roshi).
|
Z Assist (A-Type, B-Type)
|- Reduced cooldown time needed before next usage.
|
Z Change
|- Reduced cooldown time needed before next usage.
|
Guard Cancel Change
|- Can now act mid-air if guarded against from a high position.
|
Limit-Breaking Power
|- The Ki Gauge now fills over time when active.
|
Boot Camp Mode
|- Added items to Caulifla.
|
Goku (Super Saiyan)
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1
|- Reduced delay.
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Inputting → now changes the behavior of the attack.
|
Standing Medium Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Holding the button now changes the timing of the attack."
|
Dragon Flash Fist
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Dragon Flash Fist (Light)
|- Increased blockstun.
|
Dragon Flash Fist (Medium, Heavy)
|- Adjusted knockback on hit.
|
Kamehameha
|"- Increased blockstun.
- Increased hitstop on guard.
- Reduced delay except for the diagonal ground version."
|
Super Kamehameha
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Adjusted knockback on hit for the sideways version.
- Increased stun time for the sideways version.
- Increased damage for the diagonal ground version.
- Increased stun time for the diagonal mid-air version."
|
Warp Kamehameha
|"- Can now perform a Super Dash during the move.
- Sped up the attack's start-up when the opponent is in hitstun.
- Adjusted where you appear for the mid-air version.
- Extended the spacing of the attack's hit to make it easier to hit opponents behind you."
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|"- Increased blockstun.
- Increased hitstop on guard."
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|"- Increased blockstun.
- Adjusted distance moved to make it easier for the attack to hit multiple times."
|
Vegeta (Super Saiyan)
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Reduced knockback on block.
|
Super Dash Kick (Light)
|- Reduced landing delay on whiffing the ground version.
|
Super Dash Kick (Medium)
|"- Reduced delay on whiff.
- Increased stun time when not in animation.
- Adjusted knockback for hits during the latter half of motion."
|
Crushing Knee Kick (Light)
|"- Adjusted distance moved during the attack for the ground version.
- Reduced landing delay for the ground version.
- Increased blockstun for the ground version."
|
Big Bang Attack
|- Increased stun time.
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Inputting ← or → now moves the character."
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|"- Adjusted knockback on hit.
- Adjusted hitstop on hit.
- Increased stun time."
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Piccolo
|
Demon Shocker
|"- Increased opponent's hitstop when hit.
- Increased delay."
|
Demon Elbow
|"- Increased stun time when not in animation.
- Adjusted knockback on hit when not in animation."
|
Demon Slicer
|- Holding the button lets you change where the character appears in the ground version.
|
Demon Slicer (Light)
|- Adjusted knockback on hit.
|
Demon Slicer (Medium)
|- Now causes a ground bounce on hit.
|
Demon Slicer (Heavy)
|"- The character now passes through the opponent on hit in the ground version.
- Now causes a ground bounce on hit for the ground version.
- Sped up the attack's start-up when the opponent is in hitstun in the ground version.
- Increased delay for the ground version."
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|"- Increased window to block opponent's attack.
- Sped up the attack's start-up when blocking an attack."
|
Gohan (Teen)
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1
|- Jumping medium attack can now be performed in a Z Combo.
|
5-Hit Combo (Light)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Super Dragon Flight (Light)
|"- Adjusted distance moved during the attack.
- Increased blockstun.
- Increased stun time.
- Reduced landing delay."
|
Super Dragon Flight (Medium)
|- Increased stun time during a Super Combo.
|
Super Dragon Flight (Heavy)
|"- Increased blockstun.
- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.
- Reduced delay on miss and block.
- Reduced hitstun when not in animation."
|
Father-Son Kamehameha (Full Power)
|"- Reduced hitstun.
- Adjusted knockback on hit."
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Adjusted distance moved.
- Adjusted knockback."
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Frieza
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|"- Increased the move's attack level on a long-range block.
- Increased opponent's hitstop on a long-range block."
|
Standing Medium Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced delay.
- Adjusted distance moved during the attack.
- Inputting ← now changes attack timing.
- The behavior of the attack now changes when the attack's start-up is delayed."
|
Standing Unique Attack
|"- Increased damage.
- Inputting ← or → now changes blast speed."
|
Crouching Unique Attack
|"- Increased distance moved with ← input.
- Increased distance moved with → input."
|
Jumping Medium Attack
|- Increased stun time for the initial attack.
|
Jumping Unique Attack
|- Reduced landing delay.
|
Captain Ginyu
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|- → medium attack can now be performed while spinning.
|
Special Attack (Guldo)
|- Fixed an issue where the time stop effect wouldn't occur under certain conditions.
|
Special Attack (Jeice)
|- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.
|
Strong Jersey (Light)
|"- Adjusted knockback on hit.
- Increased opponent's hitstop when hit during a Super Combo.
- Increased stun time during a Super Combo."
|
Strong Jersey (Heavy)
|"- Increased blockstun.
- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded."
|
"We are the Ginyu Force!" (Recoome)
|- The Ki Gauge now fills during the "Recoome Ultra Fighting Miracle Bomber" move.
|
"We are the Ginyu Force!" (Jeice)
|- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|- Increased blockstun.
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|"- Increased opponent's hitstop when Crusher Ball is guarded.
- Increased opponent's hitstop when Purple Comet Crush is guarded.
- Fixed an issue where only one member of the Ginyu Force would appear under certain conditions."
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Increased blockstun.
|
Trunks
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1
|- Reduced delay.
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Delayed the attack's start-up with → input.
|
Standing Unique Attack
|"- Adjusted the damage scaling of the initial hit of the attack.
- Increased delay."
|
Shining Slash (Heavy)
|"- Adjusted the damage scaling of the initial hit of the attack for the ground version.
- Adjusted damage for the ground version."
|
Heat Dome Attack (Light + Medium)
|- Increased animation time.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Adjusted attack timing to make it easier for the attack to hit multiple times.
|
Cell
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1
|- Inputting → now changes the behavior of the attack.
|
Standing Medium Attack
|- Sped up the timing for a standing medium attack in a Z Combo.
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Increased attack duration."
|
Crouching Heavy Attack
|"- Inputting → now moves the character.
- Increased stun time when not in animation."
|
Hell Strike (Light)
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced landing delay."
|
Psycho Crash
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Increased stun time.
- Adjusted knockback on hit.
- Reduced hitstun."
|
Kamehameha
|- Increased damage for the ground version.
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced delay.
- Increased hitstop.
- Increased blockstun."
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|"- Increased distance moved.
- Increased attack duration.
- Increased hitstop."
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- The move is now invincible partway through the motion.
|
Android 18
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Reduced hitstop on guard.
|
Crouching Light Attack
|"- Reduced delay.
- Reduced knockback."
|
Standing Medium Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Back Grapple (Medium / Heavy)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Support Attack (Light)
|"- Adjusted knockback on hit during a Super Combo.
- Increased stun time during a Super Combo."
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|- The Ki Gauge now fills when blocking an attack.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Increased blockstun.
|
Gotenks
|
Standing Light Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up with → input.
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced delay on whiff.
- Sped up timing on whiff."
|
Standing Unique Attack
|- Increased the number of blasts.
|
Great Special Rolling Kick (Light)
|"- Adjusted knockback on hit during a Super Combo.
- Increased stun time during a Super Combo."
|
Great Special Rolling Kick (Medium)
|"- Added invincibility to jumping attacks partway through the motion.
- Increased clash level."
|
Galactic Donuts
|- Increased blockstun.
|
DIE DIE Missile Barrage
|"- Increased opponent's hitstop when hit.
- Adjusted knockback on hit."
|
Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack (Heavy + Special)
|- Additional inputs will no longer move ghosts with ← input.
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|- Increased blockstun.
|
Krillin
|
Standing Unique Attack
|"- Can now change blast speed with → input.
- → input will only change the trajectory of the first Ki Blast with additional input."
|
Crouching Unique Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Can now perform a jumping heavy attack, jumping ↓ heavy attack, jumping unique attack, or jumping ↓ unique attack in a Z Combo."
|
Jumping Unique Attack
|"- Can now perform a jumping ↓ unique attack in a Z Combo.
- Can now change blast speed with → input.
- Can now use → or ← input to control the trajectories of Ki Blasts separately with additional input."
|
Jumping ↓ Unique Attack
|- Can now perform a jumping unique attack in a Z Combo.
|
Solar Flare
|"- Increased opponent's hitstop on initial attack of a Super Combo.
- Changed the attack's hit effect during a Super Combo."
|
Destructo-Disc
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.
|
Kid Buu
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|"- Added invincibility against jumping attacks.
- Increased distance moved."
|
Standing Medium Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced attack duration."
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced delay.
- Increased distance moved."
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced delay."
|
Crouching Unique Attack
|"- Reduced delay.
- Reduced landing delay."
|
Jumping Medium Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced attack duration."
|
Jumping ↓ Heavy Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced delay."
|
Jumping Unique Attack
|- Reduced landing delay.
|
Jumping ↓ Unique Attack
|- Reduced landing delay.
|
Mystic Ball Attack (Medium)
|- Changed attack timing with ← input.
|
Mystic Arm Swing
|- Reduced delay on whiff.
|
Arm Ball
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced delay."
|
Candy Beam
|- Increased health recovery during animation.
|
Human Extinction Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Pearl Flash
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Majin Buu
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1
|- Will no longer attack with → input.
|
Standing Medium Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Standing Unique Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Cartwheel
|"- Removed the once-per-jump usage restriction.
- Sped up timing to use a different Special Move during Sparking Blast."
|
Cartwheel (Heavy)
|- Can now change the trajectory with ↑ input.
|
Now Buu really...hate you!
|"- Adjusted knockback on hit.
- Adjusted stun time and hitstop."
|
Turn into candy!
|"- Increased health recovery during animation.
- Adjusted where the character appears during Ultimate Z Change."
|
Nappa
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Added invincibility against jumping attacks.
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up when performing from a jumping ↓ heavy attack in a Z Combo.
|
Standing Unique Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Increased stun time on initial attack."
|
Jumping ↓ Heavy Attack
|- Can now perform a standing heavy attack, crouching heavy attack, standing unique attack, or jumping unique attack in a Z Combo.
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|- Changed move when blocking opponent's attack.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|"- Increased blockstun.
- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded."
|
Android 16
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Sped up the attack's start-up with → input.
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Jumping Heavy Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Standing Unique Attack
|"- Increased projectile durability level.
- Increased tracking capability of projectiles."
|
Jumping Unique Attack
|"- Increased projectile durability level.
- Increased tracking capability of projectiles."
|
Dynamite Driver (Medium)
|- Increased distance moved.
|
Hell Flash
|"- Increased the range at which the attack hits.
- Increased stun time."
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Increased opponent's hitstop on guard."
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|"- Increased projectile durability level.
- Increased tracking capability of projectiles."
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Sped up timing at which the attack becomes invincible.
|
Yamcha
|
Standing Light Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Crouching Light Attack
|- Adjusted knockback on block if performing from a standing light attack in a Z Combo.
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Reverse Wolf Fang Fist
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Will no longer move behind opponent if button is held."
|
Wolf Fang Fist: Pack Attack
|- Increased the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.
|
Wolf Fang Fist: Pack Attack (Medium)
|"- Increased damage.
- Increased knockback."
|
Wolf Fang Fist: Finisher (Light)
|- Adjusted knockback on hit.
|
Wolf Fang Fist: Finisher (Medium)
|"- Increased blockstun.
- Adjusted knockback on hit when not in animation."
|
Gale Claws Maniac
|- Increased stun time aside from final attack.
|
Neo Wolf Fang Fist
|- Adjusted knockback on hit when not in animation.
|
Tien
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Increased hitstop on guard.
|
Jumping Unique Attack
|- Can now perform the mid-air version of Dodon Ray during the motion.
|
Crane Strike
|- Sped up the attack's start-up for the ground version.
|
Volleyball Fist (Light)
|- Will now crouch when hitting a grounded opponent in the mid-air version.
|
Volleyball Fist (Heavy)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up for the mid-air version.
|
Telekinesis
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced delay."
|
Tri-Beam
|- Increased the opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.
|
Farewell, Tien...
|- Neo Tri-Beam can now be performed after the hit while Limit-Breaking Power is active.
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Increased blockstun.
|
Gohan (Adult)
|
Standing Unique Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Jumping Heavy Attack
|"- Can now hit crouching opponents when performing from a crouching unique attack or a jumping unique attack in a Z Combo.
- Adjusted distance moved when performing from a crouching unique attack in a Z Combo."
|
Machine Gun Kick (Heavy)
|- Increased hitstop on final attack when not in animation.
|
Ultimate Back Attack
|- Hit effect changed when performed from standing light attack: follow-up 4.
|
Potential Unleashed
|- Hit effect changes during Potential Unleashed Level 7.
|
Potential Unleashed (Light + Medium)
|- Adjusted knockback on hit.
|
Hit
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Adjusted knockback on final hit.
|
Standing Unique Attack
|"- Now gain full invincibility when blocking opponent's attack.
- Automatically attacks when the opponent is in hitstun.
- Increased clash level."
|
Jumping Unique Attack
|- Time now freezes and the character moves when the opponent is in hitstun.
|
Instant Blow
|- Time now freezes before attack when the opponent is in hitstun.
|
Guard Breaker
|- Time now freezes before attack when the opponent is in hitstun.
|
Icy Glare
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Now invincible to projectiles partway through the motion.
- Holding the button increases damage."
|
Deadly Intent
|- Now invincible to projectiles from the start.
|
Mark of an Assassin
|- Now invincible to projectiles from the start.
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|"- Sped up timing at which the attack becomes invincible.
- Invincibility continues until after the attack's start-up."
|
Goku (SSGSS)
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Crouching Unique Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Jumping Unique Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Divine Void Strike (Light, Medium)
|- Reduced delay on whiff for the ground version.
|
Dragon Flash Kick (Light, Medium)
|- Reduced landing delay on whiff.
|
Instant Transmission
|- Holding the button no longer attacks.
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|"- Adjusted knockback on hit.
- Increased stun time."
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Vegeta(SSGSS)
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Inputting → now changes the behavior of the attack.
|
Super Dash Kick
|- Reduced delay on first attack for the ground version.
|
Niagara Pummel
|"- Adjusted distance moved on whiff and block.
- Increased knockback on block.
- Increased damage during animation.
- When not using additional attacks while holding the button, you can now perform Galick Gun on hit."
|
Final Flash
|"- When not at the same height as the opponent, now moves to the same height as the opponent.
- No longer moves when holding the ""Heavy"" and ""Unique"" buttons."
|
Beerus
|
Sphere of Destruction (All Types)
|- Increased clash level.
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Jumping Light Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
God of Destruction's Wrath
|"- Increased delay.
- Reduced hitstun."
|
Spheres of Destruction
|- Can now be used mid-air.
|
Goku Black
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Enlarged grappling hitbox while the opponent is in hitstun.
|
God Slicer
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Can now change the trajectory with ↑ or ↓ input."
|
God Slicer (Heavy)
|- Adjusted distance moved.
|
Fierce God Kick (Medium)
|- Adjusted knockback on a center-screen hit when not in animation.
|
Fierce God Kick (Heavy)
|"- Adjusted knockback on a center-screen hit.
- Adjusted stun time on center-screen hits when not in animation.
- Adjusted stun time on corner hits.
- Adjusted distance moved on corner hits."
|
Holy Light Grenade
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Android 21
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up with → input.
|
Standing Unique Attack
|"- Increased stun time on long-range hits.
- Adjusted knockback on long-range hits."
|
Crouching Unique Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Can now change the trajectory with → input.
- Jumping heavy attack, jumping ↓ heavy attack, and jumping unique attack can now be performed in a Z Combo."
|
Hors d'Oeuvre Stab (Heavy)
|- Changed the hit effect when not in animation.
|
Consecutive Energy Blast
|- Can now move in any direction during the attack.
|
Homing Energy Blast
|- Now fires two blasts.
|
Sonic Warp
|- Reduced delay.
|
Solar Flare
|- Increased hitstop.
|
Sticky Energy Blast
|- Ground version will now hit crouching opponents.
|
Explosive Energy Blast
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Barrier Sphere
|- The attack is now invincible on start-up.
|
Sweet Tooth
|"- Reduced delay after hit.
- Increased health recovery during animation."
|
Impending Doom
|"- Increased damage.
- Increased health recovery."
|
Bardock
|
Standing Medium Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Rebellion Spear (Light)
|"- Increased stun time during Super Combo.
- Increased stun time on mid-air hits."
|
Rebellion Spear (Heavy)
|"- Adjusted knockback on first attack mid-air hit for the ground version.
- Increased stun time on hit with second attack."
|
Raging Meteor
|"- Now invincible to projectiles partway through the motion.
- Increased chip damage while guarding."
|
Raging Meteor (Light)
|- Increased the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.
|
Raging Meteor (Medium)
|"- Increased the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.
- Adjusted knockback on hit."
|
Raging Meteor (Heavy)
|- Adjusted knockback on hit.
|
Tyrant Lancer
|"- Increased distance moved.
- Increased the amount the Ki Gauge is filled."
|
Riot Javelin
|"- Can now use variations by pressing straight up or straight down.
- Increased stun time for mid-air variant."
|
Saiyan Spirit
|- Increased stun time.
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|- Increased distance moved.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Broly
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Delayed the attack's start-up with → input.
|
Standing Medium Attack
|"- Increased distance moved.
- Increased attack duration.
- Reduced delay.
- Adjusted damage scaling on hit with initial attack."
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Adjusted damage scaling on hit with initial attack.
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|"- Increased blockstun.
- Shortened time for maximum charge.
- Changed properties of maximum charge."
|
Lariat Express
|- Reduced delay.
|
Powered Shell
|- The Ki Gauge now fills when active.
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Can now change the attack's start-up and height with ← input."
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Sped up timing at which the attack becomes invincible.
|
Vegito (SSGSS)
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Delayed the attack's start-up with → input.
|
Crouching Heavy Attack
|- Distance moved now increased with → input.
|
Standing Unique Attack
|- Can now perform a standing unique attack (→ input) in a Z Combo.
|
Standing Unique Attack (→ Input)
|"- Can now perform a standing unique attack in a Z Combo.
- Adjusted damage scaling on hit with initial attack.
- Increased delay."
|
Spiral Heel Shot
|- Increased delay for the ground version.
|
Atomic Buster (Heavy)
|- Adjusted damage scaling on hit with initial attack.
|
Zamasu (Fused)
|
Standing Medium Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|- Increased distance moved.
|
Standing Unique Attack
|"- Reduced delay.
- Standing unique attack can now be performed in a Z Combo.
- Can now be performed up to 3 times per Z Combo."
|
Eternal Justice (Light)
|- Increased stun time during a Super Combo.
|
Eternal Justice (Medium)
|- Increased distance moved for the ground version.
|
Wall of Light
|- Can now change attack timing with ↑ or ↓ input during the motion.
|
Heaven's Flash
|"- Reduced time you can float in mid-air.
- Can now quick dash while activated by pressing → Heavy + Unique.
- Can quick dash again even while in quick dashing motion."
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|- Strike portion of the attack now hits.
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|- Increased distance moved.
|
Goku
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Inputting → now changes the behavior of the attack.
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced delay."
|
Crouching Unique Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- If the blast appears near the opponent, it'll now appear in the opponent's position."
|
Heavy Elbow (Medium, Heavy)
|"- Increased blockstun.
- Shortened knockback.
- Lengthened invincibility."
|
Kamehameha
|- Can now perform a Super Dash if the sideways version hits.
|
x3 Kaioken Kamehameha
|"- Can now perform with ↓ input even if there are no allies present.
- Can now perform a Super Dash if it hits.
- Can now perform x20 Kaioken and Super Spirit Bomb during Limit-Breaking Power."
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Increased the opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.
|
Vegeta
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|"- Increased damage.
- Increased the base damage of the attack."
|
Standing Unique Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Increased damage.
- Adjusted knockback on final hit.
- Can now perform twice per Z Combo."
|
Crouching Unique Attack
|- Diagonal input counts as a separate technique for the purposes of the Z Combo limit.
|
Super Dash Kick (Light, Medium)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Deadly Knee Drop
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Deadly Knee Drop (Medium)
|- Adjusted knockback on hit during animation.
|
Energy Cutter
|- Increased blockstun.
|
I have no use for Saiyans that can't move
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|- Increased blockstun.
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|- Increased attack duration.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|"- Increased damage.
- Increased the base damage of the attack."
|
Cooler
|
Standing Unique Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Adjusted knockback on mid-air hit."
|
Jumping Unique Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Genocidal Uppercut
|- Increased distance moved.
|
Death Chaser (Light)
|"- Increased blockstun.
- Increased knockback on block."
|
Death Chaser (Medium)
|- Reduced delay on miss and block.
|
Death Chaser (Heavy)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Death Breaker (Light)
|- Reduced delay for the ground version.
|
Death Breaker (Heavy)
|- Adjusted distance moved.
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Increased distance moved."
|
Android 17
|
Top Gear (Light)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Second Gear (Light)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Fake Out (Heavy)
|- Reduced delay after landing.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Increased blockstun.
|
Jiren
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1
|- Distance moved now increased with → input.
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|"- Increased damage.
- Increased the base damage of the attack."
|
Standing Medium Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Standing Unique Attack
|- Increased the opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.
|
Infinity Rush
|- Increased stun time when not in animation.
|
Shock Tornado (Medium)
|- Reduced delay.
|
Grand Charge
|- Holding the button now changes the timing of the attack.
|
Counter Impact
|"- Can now perform a Super Dash after the animation.
- Can now attack while holding the button.
- Will now automatically attack when the opponent is in hitstun."
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Videl
|
Z Reflect
|- The Ki Gauge now fills when you dodge the opponent's attack with the right timing.
|
Standing Unique Attack
|- Inputting → now changes the behavior of the attack.
|
Crouching Unique Attack
|- Trajectory now changes when opponent is in a high position.
|
Jumping Heavy Attack
|- Trajectory now changes when performed from a jumping unique attack.
|
Jumping ↓ Heavy Attack
|- Trajectory now changes when performed from a jumping unique attack.
|
Jumping Unique Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Inputting ↑ now changes the behavior of the attack."
|
Jumping ↓ Unique Attack
|- Inputting → now changes where the Great Saiyaman appears.
|
Videl Rush (Medium, Heavy)
|- Will now cause a ground bounce during the animation of the mid-air version.
|
Moonsault Kick
|"- Lengthened invincibility.
- No longer invincible to anti-air attacks partway through the motion.
- Sped up the attack's start-up for the ground version."
|
Defender of Love & Justice, Great Saiyaman!
|- Animation no longer starts when the opponent is in hitstun.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Sped up timing at which the attack becomes invincible.
|
Goku (GT)
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1
|- Reduced delay.
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Delayed the attack's start-up with → input.
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced delay."
|
Crouching Heavy Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Distance moved now increased with → input."
|
Standing Unique Attack
|"- Increased distance moved.
- Standing unique attack can now be performed in a Z Combo.
- Can now be performed up to 3 times per Z Combo."
|
Crouching Unique Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Jumping Unique Attack
|- Now deflects Ki Blasts partway through the motion of the attack.
|
Kamehameha
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up when behind the opponent for the ground version.
- Will now turn around when attacking for the ground version.
- Increased stun time for the mid-air version."
|
Dragon Flurry Fist
|- Reduced delay on whiff for the ground version.
|
Dragon Flurry Fist (Medium)
|- Increased distance moved.
|
Super Ultra Spirit Bomb
|- Increased the base damage of the attack.
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Now deflects Ki Blasts partway through the motion.
- Adjusted where the character appears."
|
Janemba
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Dimensional Hole
|- Increased hitstop when attacking.
|
Rakshasa's Claw
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Savage Skewer
|"- Reduced delay on whiff and block.
- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.
- Increased blockstun.
- Increased knockback."
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Adjusted distance moved."
|
Gogeta (SSGSS)
|
Jumping ↓ Heavy Attack
|- Can now perform a crouching heavy attack in a Z Combo.
|
Rising Vortex (Light)
|- Adjusted knockback on hit.
|
Stardust Fall
|- Adjusted distance moved before attacking.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Broly (DBS)
|
Standing Light Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Standing Medium Attack
|"- Increased distance moved.
- Reduced delay."
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Increased blockstun.
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|"- Increased stun time when holding down button completely.
- Increased knockback when holding down button completely.
- Increased blockstun when holding down button completely."
|
Standing Unique Attack
|"- Adjusted opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.
- Adjusted knockback on final hit.
- Increased stun time on final attack."
|
Crouching Unique Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced delay."
|
Jumping Unique Attack
|- Extended the hit spacing of the initial attack.
|
Headbutt
|"- Increased distance moved.
- Increased attack duration.
- Reduced delay on whiff.
- Delayed the attack's start-up at long-range.
- Increased stagger time on hit while on the ground."
|
Gigantic Fury (Light)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Gigantic Fury (Heavy)
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up when the opponent is on the ground.
- Increased attack duration when opponent is on the ground."
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Kefla
|
Super Cannonball (Medium)
|- Increased stun time during a Super Combo.
|
Gigantic Breaker
|- Attack continues when switching with a Z Change at the beginning of the move.
|
Gigantic Burst
|- Sped up the attack's start-up when the opponent is in hitstun.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Increased blockstun for the blast.
|
Goku (Ultra Instinct)
|
Standing Light Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Standing Medium Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Standing Unique Attack
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Secret Sensation
|- Now automatically moves when the opponent is in hitstun.
|
Unencumbered Mind
|- The character now passes through the opponent during the final ground dash.
|
Unencumbered Mind (Heavy)
|- Increased invincibility time.
|
Godly Strike
|- Sped up the attack's start-up for the ground version.
|
Autonomous Fist
|"- Increased blockstun.
- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded."
|
Rising Heat
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Reduced delay.
- Increased blockstun on the second attack.
- Increased opponent's hitstop when the second attack is guarded."
|
Unrestrained Will
|"- Can now perform ↓↓ unique attack in mid-air.
- Holding the unique attack button changes where the character appears.
- Sped up the attack's start-up when the opponent is in hitstun."
|
Godly Display
|- Sped up timing at which the attack becomes invincible.
|
Godly Display (Heavy)
|- Invincibility won't run out until move ends.
|
Z Assist (A-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|- Increased blockstun.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Master Roshi
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1
|"- Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move.
- Can now perform various normal attacks or Masterful Leap on a whiff."
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2
|- Increased the amount the gauge fills on a hit.
|
Standing Medium Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
→ Medium Attack
|- Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move.
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|- Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move.
|
Crouching Heavy Attack
|"- Sped up the attack's start-up.
- Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move."
|
Jumping Heavy Attack
|- Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move.
|
Rising Phoenix
|- Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move.
|
Thunder Shock Surprise
|- Adjusted knockback on hit.
|
Lullaby Fist
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Turtle Drop (Medium)
|- Adjusted knockback on hit.
|
Z Assist (C-Type)
|- Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move.
|
Super Baby 2
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Reduced delay.
|
Interceptor Kick
|- Adjusted knockback on hit.
|
Revenge Death Ball
|- Adjusted knockback on hit with ↓ input.
|
Great Ape Assault
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Gogeta (SS4)
|
Standing Heavy Attack
|- Increased blockstun.
|
Lightning Hammer (Light)
|"- Increased stun time during a Super Combo.
- Adjusted knockback during a Super Combo."
|
Meteor Strike
|- Reduced delay.
|
Plus Energy of Justice
|- Sped up the attack's start-up.
|
Ultimate Impact
|"- Increased damage for the mid-air version.
- Increased the base damage of the mid-air version."
|
Android 21 (Lab Coat)
|
Ki Gauge
|- Increased the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.
|
Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1
|"- Delayed the attack's start-up with → input.
- Can no longer hit crouching opponents with → input."
|
Standing Medium Attack
|- Adjusted the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.
|
Crouching Medium Attack
|- Adjusted the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.
|
Jumping Medium Attack
|- Adjusted the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.
|
Z Assist (B-Type)
|"- Adjusted where the character appears.
- Blocking an attack now fills the Ki Gauge."
Apart from this, Bandai Namco will also be releasing Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Daima) in Spring 2026. You can find out more about this in our previous story: