Character Move Name Description

System Mechanics Ki Charge "- Able to cancel out faster now

- Sped up timing at which Dragon Rush and Super Dash can be performed."

Dragon Rush - Now deflects Ki Blasts during the movement if unleashed after a Ki Charge.

Z Reflect "- Blocking the opponent's physical attacks with the right timing will now trigger a special screen freeze (except for Videl).

- If the above screen freeze is triggered, Vanish can be performed."

Vanish - The move is now invincible on start-up when performed from a Z Reflect.

Sparking Blast - Reduced blockstun.

High Jump - Increased controllable distance moved mid-air during Sparking Blast (except for Master Roshi).

Z Assist (A-Type, B-Type) - Reduced cooldown time needed before next usage.

Z Change - Reduced cooldown time needed before next usage.

Guard Cancel Change - Can now act mid-air if guarded against from a high position.

Limit-Breaking Power - The Ki Gauge now fills over time when active.

Boot Camp Mode - Added items to Caulifla.

Goku (Super Saiyan) Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1 - Reduced delay.

Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Inputting → now changes the behavior of the attack.

Standing Medium Attack - Reduced delay.

Crouching Medium Attack - Reduced delay.

Standing Heavy Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Holding the button now changes the timing of the attack."

Dragon Flash Fist - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Dragon Flash Fist (Light) - Increased blockstun.

Dragon Flash Fist (Medium, Heavy) - Adjusted knockback on hit.

Kamehameha "- Increased blockstun.

- Increased hitstop on guard.

- Reduced delay except for the diagonal ground version."

Super Kamehameha "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Adjusted knockback on hit for the sideways version.

- Increased stun time for the sideways version.

- Increased damage for the diagonal ground version.

- Increased stun time for the diagonal mid-air version."

Warp Kamehameha "- Can now perform a Super Dash during the move.

- Sped up the attack's start-up when the opponent is in hitstun.

- Adjusted where you appear for the mid-air version.

- Extended the spacing of the attack's hit to make it easier to hit opponents behind you."

Z Assist (A-Type) "- Increased blockstun.

- Increased hitstop on guard."

Z Assist (C-Type) "- Increased blockstun.

- Adjusted distance moved to make it easier for the attack to hit multiple times."

Vegeta (Super Saiyan) Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Reduced knockback on block.

Super Dash Kick (Light) - Reduced landing delay on whiffing the ground version.

Super Dash Kick (Medium) "- Reduced delay on whiff.

- Increased stun time when not in animation.

- Adjusted knockback for hits during the latter half of motion."

Crushing Knee Kick (Light) "- Adjusted distance moved during the attack for the ground version.

- Reduced landing delay for the ground version.

- Increased blockstun for the ground version."

Big Bang Attack - Increased stun time.

Z Assist (A-Type) "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Inputting ← or → now moves the character."

Z Assist (B-Type) "- Adjusted knockback on hit.

- Adjusted hitstop on hit.

- Increased stun time."

Z Assist (C-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Piccolo Demon Shocker "- Increased opponent's hitstop when hit.

- Increased delay."

Demon Elbow "- Increased stun time when not in animation.

- Adjusted knockback on hit when not in animation."

Demon Slicer - Holding the button lets you change where the character appears in the ground version.

Demon Slicer (Light) - Adjusted knockback on hit.

Demon Slicer (Medium) - Now causes a ground bounce on hit.

Demon Slicer (Heavy) "- The character now passes through the opponent on hit in the ground version.

- Now causes a ground bounce on hit for the ground version.

- Sped up the attack's start-up when the opponent is in hitstun in the ground version.

- Increased delay for the ground version."

Z Assist (C-Type) "- Increased window to block opponent's attack.

- Sped up the attack's start-up when blocking an attack."

Gohan (Teen) Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1 - Jumping medium attack can now be performed in a Z Combo.

5-Hit Combo (Light) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Super Dragon Flight (Light) "- Adjusted distance moved during the attack.

- Increased blockstun.

- Increased stun time.

- Reduced landing delay."

Super Dragon Flight (Medium) - Increased stun time during a Super Combo.

Super Dragon Flight (Heavy) "- Increased blockstun.

- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.

- Reduced delay on miss and block.

- Reduced hitstun when not in animation."

Father-Son Kamehameha (Full Power) "- Reduced hitstun.

- Adjusted knockback on hit."

Z Assist (B-Type) "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Adjusted distance moved.

- Adjusted knockback."

Z Assist (C-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Frieza Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 "- Increased the move's attack level on a long-range block.

- Increased opponent's hitstop on a long-range block."

Standing Medium Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced delay.

- Adjusted distance moved during the attack.

- Inputting ← now changes attack timing.

- The behavior of the attack now changes when the attack's start-up is delayed."

Standing Unique Attack "- Increased damage.

- Inputting ← or → now changes blast speed."

Crouching Unique Attack "- Increased distance moved with ← input.

- Increased distance moved with → input."

Jumping Medium Attack - Increased stun time for the initial attack.

Jumping Unique Attack - Reduced landing delay.

Captain Ginyu Standing Heavy Attack - → medium attack can now be performed while spinning.

Special Attack (Guldo) - Fixed an issue where the time stop effect wouldn't occur under certain conditions.

Special Attack (Jeice) - Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.

Strong Jersey (Light) "- Adjusted knockback on hit.

- Increased opponent's hitstop when hit during a Super Combo.

- Increased stun time during a Super Combo."

Strong Jersey (Heavy) "- Increased blockstun.

- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded."

"We are the Ginyu Force!" (Recoome) - The Ki Gauge now fills during the "Recoome Ultra Fighting Miracle Bomber" move.

"We are the Ginyu Force!" (Jeice) - Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.

Z Assist (A-Type) - Increased blockstun.

Z Assist (B-Type) "- Increased opponent's hitstop when Crusher Ball is guarded.

- Increased opponent's hitstop when Purple Comet Crush is guarded.

- Fixed an issue where only one member of the Ginyu Force would appear under certain conditions."

Z Assist (C-Type) - Increased blockstun.

Trunks Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1 - Reduced delay.

Crouching Medium Attack - Delayed the attack's start-up with → input.

Standing Unique Attack "- Adjusted the damage scaling of the initial hit of the attack.

- Increased delay."

Shining Slash (Heavy) "- Adjusted the damage scaling of the initial hit of the attack for the ground version.

- Adjusted damage for the ground version."

Heat Dome Attack (Light + Medium) - Increased animation time.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Adjusted attack timing to make it easier for the attack to hit multiple times.

Cell Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1 - Inputting → now changes the behavior of the attack.

Standing Medium Attack - Sped up the timing for a standing medium attack in a Z Combo.

Crouching Medium Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Increased attack duration."

Crouching Heavy Attack "- Inputting → now moves the character.

- Increased stun time when not in animation."

Hell Strike (Light) "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced landing delay."

Psycho Crash "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Increased stun time.

- Adjusted knockback on hit.

- Reduced hitstun."

Kamehameha - Increased damage for the ground version.

Z Assist (A-Type) "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced delay.

- Increased hitstop.

- Increased blockstun."

Z Assist (B-Type) "- Increased distance moved.

- Increased attack duration.

- Increased hitstop."

Z Assist (C-Type) - The move is now invincible partway through the motion.

Android 18 Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Reduced hitstop on guard.

Crouching Light Attack "- Reduced delay.

- Reduced knockback."

Standing Medium Attack - Reduced delay.

Back Grapple (Medium / Heavy) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Support Attack (Light) "- Adjusted knockback on hit during a Super Combo.

- Increased stun time during a Super Combo."

Z Assist (A-Type) - The Ki Gauge now fills when blocking an attack.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Increased blockstun.

Gotenks Standing Light Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up with → input.

Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced delay on whiff.

- Sped up timing on whiff."

Standing Unique Attack - Increased the number of blasts.

Great Special Rolling Kick (Light) "- Adjusted knockback on hit during a Super Combo.

- Increased stun time during a Super Combo."

Great Special Rolling Kick (Medium) "- Added invincibility to jumping attacks partway through the motion.

- Increased clash level."

Galactic Donuts - Increased blockstun.

DIE DIE Missile Barrage "- Increased opponent's hitstop when hit.

- Adjusted knockback on hit."

Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack (Heavy + Special) - Additional inputs will no longer move ghosts with ← input.

Z Assist (A-Type) - Increased blockstun.

Krillin Standing Unique Attack "- Can now change blast speed with → input.

- → input will only change the trajectory of the first Ki Blast with additional input."

Crouching Unique Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Can now perform a jumping heavy attack, jumping ↓ heavy attack, jumping unique attack, or jumping ↓ unique attack in a Z Combo."

Jumping Unique Attack "- Can now perform a jumping ↓ unique attack in a Z Combo.

- Can now change blast speed with → input.

- Can now use → or ← input to control the trajectories of Ki Blasts separately with additional input."

Jumping ↓ Unique Attack - Can now perform a jumping unique attack in a Z Combo.

Solar Flare "- Increased opponent's hitstop on initial attack of a Super Combo.

- Changed the attack's hit effect during a Super Combo."

Destructo-Disc - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.

Kid Buu Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 "- Added invincibility against jumping attacks.

- Increased distance moved."

Standing Medium Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced attack duration."

Standing Heavy Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced delay.

- Increased distance moved."

Crouching Medium Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced delay."

Crouching Unique Attack "- Reduced delay.

- Reduced landing delay."

Jumping Medium Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced attack duration."

Jumping ↓ Heavy Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced delay."

Jumping Unique Attack - Reduced landing delay.

Jumping ↓ Unique Attack - Reduced landing delay.

Mystic Ball Attack (Medium) - Changed attack timing with ← input.

Mystic Arm Swing - Reduced delay on whiff.

Arm Ball "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced delay."

Candy Beam - Increased health recovery during animation.

Human Extinction Attack - Reduced delay.

Pearl Flash - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Majin Buu Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1 - Will no longer attack with → input.

Standing Medium Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Standing Unique Attack - Reduced delay.

Cartwheel "- Removed the once-per-jump usage restriction.

- Sped up timing to use a different Special Move during Sparking Blast."

Cartwheel (Heavy) - Can now change the trajectory with ↑ input.

Now Buu really...hate you! "- Adjusted knockback on hit.

- Adjusted stun time and hitstop."

Turn into candy! "- Increased health recovery during animation.

- Adjusted where the character appears during Ultimate Z Change."

Nappa Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Added invincibility against jumping attacks.

Standing Heavy Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up when performing from a jumping ↓ heavy attack in a Z Combo.

Standing Unique Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Increased stun time on initial attack."

Jumping ↓ Heavy Attack - Can now perform a standing heavy attack, crouching heavy attack, standing unique attack, or jumping unique attack in a Z Combo.

Z Assist (B-Type) - Changed move when blocking opponent's attack.

Z Assist (C-Type) "- Increased blockstun.

- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded."

Android 16 Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Sped up the attack's start-up with → input.

Standing Heavy Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Jumping Heavy Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Standing Unique Attack "- Increased projectile durability level.

- Increased tracking capability of projectiles."

Jumping Unique Attack "- Increased projectile durability level.

- Increased tracking capability of projectiles."

Dynamite Driver (Medium) - Increased distance moved.

Hell Flash "- Increased the range at which the attack hits.

- Increased stun time."

Z Assist (A-Type) "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Increased opponent's hitstop on guard."

Z Assist (B-Type) "- Increased projectile durability level.

- Increased tracking capability of projectiles."

Z Assist (C-Type) - Sped up timing at which the attack becomes invincible.

Yamcha Standing Light Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Crouching Light Attack - Adjusted knockback on block if performing from a standing light attack in a Z Combo.

Crouching Medium Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Reverse Wolf Fang Fist "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Will no longer move behind opponent if button is held."

Wolf Fang Fist: Pack Attack - Increased the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.

Wolf Fang Fist: Pack Attack (Medium) "- Increased damage.

- Increased knockback."

Wolf Fang Fist: Finisher (Light) - Adjusted knockback on hit.

Wolf Fang Fist: Finisher (Medium) "- Increased blockstun.

- Adjusted knockback on hit when not in animation."

Gale Claws Maniac - Increased stun time aside from final attack.

Neo Wolf Fang Fist - Adjusted knockback on hit when not in animation.

Tien Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Increased hitstop on guard.

Jumping Unique Attack - Can now perform the mid-air version of Dodon Ray during the motion.

Crane Strike - Sped up the attack's start-up for the ground version.

Volleyball Fist (Light) - Will now crouch when hitting a grounded opponent in the mid-air version.

Volleyball Fist (Heavy) - Sped up the attack's start-up for the mid-air version.

Telekinesis "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced delay."

Tri-Beam - Increased the opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.

Farewell, Tien... - Neo Tri-Beam can now be performed after the hit while Limit-Breaking Power is active.

Z Assist (B-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Increased blockstun.

Gohan (Adult) Standing Unique Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Jumping Heavy Attack "- Can now hit crouching opponents when performing from a crouching unique attack or a jumping unique attack in a Z Combo.

- Adjusted distance moved when performing from a crouching unique attack in a Z Combo."

Machine Gun Kick (Heavy) - Increased hitstop on final attack when not in animation.

Ultimate Back Attack - Hit effect changed when performed from standing light attack: follow-up 4.

Potential Unleashed - Hit effect changes during Potential Unleashed Level 7.

Potential Unleashed (Light + Medium) - Adjusted knockback on hit.

Hit Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Adjusted knockback on final hit.

Standing Unique Attack "- Now gain full invincibility when blocking opponent's attack.

- Automatically attacks when the opponent is in hitstun.

- Increased clash level."

Jumping Unique Attack - Time now freezes and the character moves when the opponent is in hitstun.

Instant Blow - Time now freezes before attack when the opponent is in hitstun.

Guard Breaker - Time now freezes before attack when the opponent is in hitstun.

Icy Glare "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Now invincible to projectiles partway through the motion.

- Holding the button increases damage."

Deadly Intent - Now invincible to projectiles from the start.

Mark of an Assassin - Now invincible to projectiles from the start.

Z Assist (B-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Z Assist (C-Type) "- Sped up timing at which the attack becomes invincible.

- Invincibility continues until after the attack's start-up."

Goku (SSGSS) Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Crouching Unique Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Jumping Unique Attack - Reduced delay.

Divine Void Strike (Light, Medium) - Reduced delay on whiff for the ground version.

Dragon Flash Kick (Light, Medium) - Reduced landing delay on whiff.

Instant Transmission - Holding the button no longer attacks.

Z Assist (A-Type) "- Adjusted knockback on hit.

- Increased stun time."

Z Assist (C-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Vegeta(SSGSS) Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Inputting → now changes the behavior of the attack.

Super Dash Kick - Reduced delay on first attack for the ground version.

Niagara Pummel "- Adjusted distance moved on whiff and block.

- Increased knockback on block.

- Increased damage during animation.

- When not using additional attacks while holding the button, you can now perform Galick Gun on hit."

Final Flash "- When not at the same height as the opponent, now moves to the same height as the opponent.

- No longer moves when holding the ""Heavy"" and ""Unique"" buttons."

Beerus Sphere of Destruction (All Types) - Increased clash level.

Standing Heavy Attack - Reduced delay.

Jumping Light Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

God of Destruction's Wrath "- Increased delay.

- Reduced hitstun."

Spheres of Destruction - Can now be used mid-air.

Goku Black Crouching Medium Attack - Enlarged grappling hitbox while the opponent is in hitstun.

God Slicer "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Can now change the trajectory with ↑ or ↓ input."

God Slicer (Heavy) - Adjusted distance moved.

Fierce God Kick (Medium) - Adjusted knockback on a center-screen hit when not in animation.

Fierce God Kick (Heavy) "- Adjusted knockback on a center-screen hit.

- Adjusted stun time on center-screen hits when not in animation.

- Adjusted stun time on corner hits.

- Adjusted distance moved on corner hits."

Holy Light Grenade - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Android 21 Crouching Medium Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up with → input.

Standing Unique Attack "- Increased stun time on long-range hits.

- Adjusted knockback on long-range hits."

Crouching Unique Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Can now change the trajectory with → input.

- Jumping heavy attack, jumping ↓ heavy attack, and jumping unique attack can now be performed in a Z Combo."

Hors d'Oeuvre Stab (Heavy) - Changed the hit effect when not in animation.

Consecutive Energy Blast - Can now move in any direction during the attack.

Homing Energy Blast - Now fires two blasts.

Sonic Warp - Reduced delay.

Solar Flare - Increased hitstop.

Sticky Energy Blast - Ground version will now hit crouching opponents.

Explosive Energy Blast - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Barrier Sphere - The attack is now invincible on start-up.

Sweet Tooth "- Reduced delay after hit.

- Increased health recovery during animation."

Impending Doom "- Increased damage.

- Increased health recovery."

Bardock Standing Medium Attack - Reduced delay.

Crouching Medium Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Rebellion Spear (Light) "- Increased stun time during Super Combo.

- Increased stun time on mid-air hits."

Rebellion Spear (Heavy) "- Adjusted knockback on first attack mid-air hit for the ground version.

- Increased stun time on hit with second attack."

Raging Meteor "- Now invincible to projectiles partway through the motion.

- Increased chip damage while guarding."

Raging Meteor (Light) - Increased the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.

Raging Meteor (Medium) "- Increased the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.

- Adjusted knockback on hit."

Raging Meteor (Heavy) - Adjusted knockback on hit.

Tyrant Lancer "- Increased distance moved.

- Increased the amount the Ki Gauge is filled."

Riot Javelin "- Can now use variations by pressing straight up or straight down.

- Increased stun time for mid-air variant."

Saiyan Spirit - Increased stun time.

Z Assist (B-Type) - Increased distance moved.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Broly Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Delayed the attack's start-up with → input.

Standing Medium Attack "- Increased distance moved.

- Increased attack duration.

- Reduced delay.

- Adjusted damage scaling on hit with initial attack."

Crouching Medium Attack - Adjusted damage scaling on hit with initial attack.

Standing Heavy Attack "- Increased blockstun.

- Shortened time for maximum charge.

- Changed properties of maximum charge."

Lariat Express - Reduced delay.

Powered Shell - The Ki Gauge now fills when active.

Z Assist (B-Type) "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Can now change the attack's start-up and height with ← input."

Z Assist (C-Type) - Sped up timing at which the attack becomes invincible.

Vegito (SSGSS) Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Delayed the attack's start-up with → input.

Crouching Heavy Attack - Distance moved now increased with → input.

Standing Unique Attack - Can now perform a standing unique attack (→ input) in a Z Combo.

Standing Unique Attack (→ Input) "- Can now perform a standing unique attack in a Z Combo.

- Adjusted damage scaling on hit with initial attack.

- Increased delay."

Spiral Heel Shot - Increased delay for the ground version.

Atomic Buster (Heavy) - Adjusted damage scaling on hit with initial attack.

Zamasu (Fused) Standing Medium Attack - Reduced delay.

Crouching Medium Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Standing Heavy Attack - Increased distance moved.

Standing Unique Attack "- Reduced delay.

- Standing unique attack can now be performed in a Z Combo.

- Can now be performed up to 3 times per Z Combo."

Eternal Justice (Light) - Increased stun time during a Super Combo.

Eternal Justice (Medium) - Increased distance moved for the ground version.

Wall of Light - Can now change attack timing with ↑ or ↓ input during the motion.

Heaven's Flash "- Reduced time you can float in mid-air.

- Can now quick dash while activated by pressing → Heavy + Unique.

- Can quick dash again even while in quick dashing motion."

Z Assist (A-Type) - Strike portion of the attack now hits.

Z Assist (B-Type) - Increased distance moved.

Goku Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Inputting → now changes the behavior of the attack.

Crouching Medium Attack - Reduced delay.

Standing Heavy Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced delay."

Crouching Unique Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- If the blast appears near the opponent, it'll now appear in the opponent's position."

Heavy Elbow (Medium, Heavy) "- Increased blockstun.

- Shortened knockback.

- Lengthened invincibility."

Kamehameha - Can now perform a Super Dash if the sideways version hits.

x3 Kaioken Kamehameha "- Can now perform with ↓ input even if there are no allies present.

- Can now perform a Super Dash if it hits.

- Can now perform x20 Kaioken and Super Spirit Bomb during Limit-Breaking Power."

Z Assist (C-Type) - Increased the opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.

Vegeta Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 "- Increased damage.

- Increased the base damage of the attack."

Standing Unique Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Increased damage.

- Adjusted knockback on final hit.

- Can now perform twice per Z Combo."

Crouching Unique Attack - Diagonal input counts as a separate technique for the purposes of the Z Combo limit.

Super Dash Kick (Light, Medium) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Deadly Knee Drop - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Deadly Knee Drop (Medium) - Adjusted knockback on hit during animation.

Energy Cutter - Increased blockstun.

I have no use for Saiyans that can't move - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Z Assist (A-Type) - Increased blockstun.

Z Assist (B-Type) - Increased attack duration.

Z Assist (C-Type) "- Increased damage.

- Increased the base damage of the attack."

Cooler Standing Unique Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Adjusted knockback on mid-air hit."

Jumping Unique Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Genocidal Uppercut - Increased distance moved.

Death Chaser (Light) "- Increased blockstun.

- Increased knockback on block."

Death Chaser (Medium) - Reduced delay on miss and block.

Death Chaser (Heavy) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Death Breaker (Light) - Reduced delay for the ground version.

Death Breaker (Heavy) - Adjusted distance moved.

Z Assist (B-Type) "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Increased distance moved."

Android 17 Top Gear (Light) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Second Gear (Light) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Fake Out (Heavy) - Reduced delay after landing.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Increased blockstun.

Jiren Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1 - Distance moved now increased with → input.

Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 "- Increased damage.

- Increased the base damage of the attack."

Standing Medium Attack - Reduced delay.

Standing Unique Attack - Increased the opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.

Infinity Rush - Increased stun time when not in animation.

Shock Tornado (Medium) - Reduced delay.

Grand Charge - Holding the button now changes the timing of the attack.

Counter Impact "- Can now perform a Super Dash after the animation.

- Can now attack while holding the button.

- Will now automatically attack when the opponent is in hitstun."

Z Assist (C-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Videl Z Reflect - The Ki Gauge now fills when you dodge the opponent's attack with the right timing.

Standing Unique Attack - Inputting → now changes the behavior of the attack.

Crouching Unique Attack - Trajectory now changes when opponent is in a high position.

Jumping Heavy Attack - Trajectory now changes when performed from a jumping unique attack.

Jumping ↓ Heavy Attack - Trajectory now changes when performed from a jumping unique attack.

Jumping Unique Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Inputting ↑ now changes the behavior of the attack."

Jumping ↓ Unique Attack - Inputting → now changes where the Great Saiyaman appears.

Videl Rush (Medium, Heavy) - Will now cause a ground bounce during the animation of the mid-air version.

Moonsault Kick "- Lengthened invincibility.

- No longer invincible to anti-air attacks partway through the motion.

- Sped up the attack's start-up for the ground version."

Defender of Love & Justice, Great Saiyaman! - Animation no longer starts when the opponent is in hitstun.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Sped up timing at which the attack becomes invincible.

Goku (GT) Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1 - Reduced delay.

Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Delayed the attack's start-up with → input.

Standing Heavy Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced delay."

Crouching Heavy Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Distance moved now increased with → input."

Standing Unique Attack "- Increased distance moved.

- Standing unique attack can now be performed in a Z Combo.

- Can now be performed up to 3 times per Z Combo."

Crouching Unique Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Jumping Unique Attack - Now deflects Ki Blasts partway through the motion of the attack.

Kamehameha "- Sped up the attack's start-up when behind the opponent for the ground version.

- Will now turn around when attacking for the ground version.

- Increased stun time for the mid-air version."

Dragon Flurry Fist - Reduced delay on whiff for the ground version.

Dragon Flurry Fist (Medium) - Increased distance moved.

Super Ultra Spirit Bomb - Increased the base damage of the attack.

Z Assist (A-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Z Assist (C-Type) "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Now deflects Ki Blasts partway through the motion.

- Adjusted where the character appears."

Janemba Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Dimensional Hole - Increased hitstop when attacking.

Rakshasa's Claw - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Savage Skewer "- Reduced delay on whiff and block.

- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.

- Increased blockstun.

- Increased knockback."

Z Assist (A-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Z Assist (B-Type) "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Adjusted distance moved."

Gogeta (SSGSS) Jumping ↓ Heavy Attack - Can now perform a crouching heavy attack in a Z Combo.

Rising Vortex (Light) - Adjusted knockback on hit.

Stardust Fall - Adjusted distance moved before attacking.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Broly (DBS) Standing Light Attack - Reduced delay.

Standing Medium Attack "- Increased distance moved.

- Reduced delay."

Crouching Medium Attack - Increased blockstun.

Standing Heavy Attack "- Increased stun time when holding down button completely.

- Increased knockback when holding down button completely.

- Increased blockstun when holding down button completely."

Standing Unique Attack "- Adjusted opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded.

- Adjusted knockback on final hit.

- Increased stun time on final attack."

Crouching Unique Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced delay."

Jumping Unique Attack - Extended the hit spacing of the initial attack.

Headbutt "- Increased distance moved.

- Increased attack duration.

- Reduced delay on whiff.

- Delayed the attack's start-up at long-range.

- Increased stagger time on hit while on the ground."

Gigantic Fury (Light) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Gigantic Fury (Heavy) "- Sped up the attack's start-up when the opponent is on the ground.

- Increased attack duration when opponent is on the ground."

Z Assist (A-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Kefla Super Cannonball (Medium) - Increased stun time during a Super Combo.

Gigantic Breaker - Attack continues when switching with a Z Change at the beginning of the move.

Gigantic Burst - Sped up the attack's start-up when the opponent is in hitstun.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Increased blockstun for the blast.

Goku (Ultra Instinct) Standing Light Attack - Reduced delay.

Standing Medium Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Crouching Medium Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Standing Unique Attack - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Secret Sensation - Now automatically moves when the opponent is in hitstun.

Unencumbered Mind - The character now passes through the opponent during the final ground dash.

Unencumbered Mind (Heavy) - Increased invincibility time.

Godly Strike - Sped up the attack's start-up for the ground version.

Autonomous Fist "- Increased blockstun.

- Increased opponent's hitstop when the attack is guarded."

Rising Heat "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Reduced delay.

- Increased blockstun on the second attack.

- Increased opponent's hitstop when the second attack is guarded."

Unrestrained Will "- Can now perform ↓↓ unique attack in mid-air.

- Holding the unique attack button changes where the character appears.

- Sped up the attack's start-up when the opponent is in hitstun."

Godly Display - Sped up timing at which the attack becomes invincible.

Godly Display (Heavy) - Invincibility won't run out until move ends.

Z Assist (A-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Z Assist (B-Type) - Increased blockstun.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Master Roshi Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1 "- Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move.

- Can now perform various normal attacks or Masterful Leap on a whiff."

Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 2 - Increased the amount the gauge fills on a hit.

Standing Medium Attack - Reduced delay.

→ Medium Attack - Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move.

Standing Heavy Attack - Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move.

Crouching Heavy Attack "- Sped up the attack's start-up.

- Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move."

Jumping Heavy Attack - Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move.

Rising Phoenix - Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move.

Thunder Shock Surprise - Adjusted knockback on hit.

Lullaby Fist - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Turtle Drop (Medium) - Adjusted knockback on hit.

Z Assist (C-Type) - Now deflects Ki Blasts during the move.

Super Baby 2 Crouching Medium Attack - Reduced delay.

Interceptor Kick - Adjusted knockback on hit.

Revenge Death Ball - Adjusted knockback on hit with ↓ input.

Great Ape Assault - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Gogeta (SS4) Standing Heavy Attack - Increased blockstun.

Lightning Hammer (Light) "- Increased stun time during a Super Combo.

- Adjusted knockback during a Super Combo."

Meteor Strike - Reduced delay.

Plus Energy of Justice - Sped up the attack's start-up.

Ultimate Impact "- Increased damage for the mid-air version.

- Increased the base damage of the mid-air version."

Android 21 (Lab Coat) Ki Gauge - Increased the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.

Standing Light Attack: Follow-up 1 "- Delayed the attack's start-up with → input.

- Can no longer hit crouching opponents with → input."

Standing Medium Attack - Adjusted the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.

Crouching Medium Attack - Adjusted the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.

Jumping Medium Attack - Adjusted the amount the Ki Gauge is filled.