Nintendo of America has announced that Mario himself will be making an appearance at this year's 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, 27th November 2025.

This marks the first occasion that Mario has joined in on the celebrations, and his balloon will feature the character's iconic flying pose from Super Mario Galaxy. It'll also be a big boy, too, coming in at 51-feet and 2-inches long, 37-feet wide and 43-feet and 8-inches tall.

Devin Pritchard, EVP of Revenue, Marketing & Consumer Experience and soon to be President at Nintendo of America, said the following:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

“Having Mario join this iconic holiday tradition is an incredible way to honor the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. Since he first emerged from a Warp Pipe, Mario has embodied our goal of bringing smiles to faces all over the world. We are excited for Mario fans of all ages to see his new balloon’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut.”

To coincide with this, the Nintendo New York store will also feature festive decor and will feature "plenty of Nintendo-themed holiday magic". Bowser in a Santa costume, anyone?

Now, here's a little peek at what the balloon itself will actually look like: