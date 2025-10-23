The second Kirby Air Riders Direct wrapped up with the announcement of a 'Global Test Ride' demo, speeding onto Switch 2 throughout November.

These demos will be limited-time events for all those with a Switch 2 and an active NSO membership, giving you the chance to go hands-on with the title that Sakurai has been banging on about for the past 74 years 1hr 45mins.

All of this will take place on 8th/9th November and 15th/16th November at the following times:

8th November: 12am - 6am PT (8am - 2pm GMT / 3am - 9am ET / 9am - 3pm CET)

8th November: 4pm - 10pm PT (12am - 6am GMT / 7pm - 1am ET / 1am - 7am CET)

9th November: 7am - 1pm PT (3pm - 9pm GMT / 10am - 4pm ET / 4pm - 10pm CET)

15th November: 12am - 6am PT (8am - 2pm GMT / 3am - 9am ET / 9am - 3pm CET)

15th November: 4pm - 10pm PT (12am - 6am GMT / 7pm - 1am ET / 1am - 7am CET)

16th November: 7am - 1pm PT (3pm - 9pm GMT / 10am - 4pm ET / 4pm - 10pm CET)

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

We still don't know exactly what the demo will entail, but you can bet we'll be there to try it out for ourselves.