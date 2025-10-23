The second Kirby Air Riders Direct wrapped up with the announcement of a 'Global Test Ride' demo, speeding onto Switch 2 throughout November.
These demos will be limited-time events for all those with a Switch 2 and an active NSO membership, giving you the chance to go hands-on with the title that Sakurai has been banging on about for the past
74 years 1hr 45mins.
All of this will take place on 8th/9th November and 15th/16th November at the following times:
- 8th November: 12am - 6am PT (8am - 2pm GMT / 3am - 9am ET / 9am - 3pm CET)
- 8th November: 4pm - 10pm PT (12am - 6am GMT / 7pm - 1am ET / 1am - 7am CET)
- 9th November: 7am - 1pm PT (3pm - 9pm GMT / 10am - 4pm ET / 4pm - 10pm CET)
- 15th November: 12am - 6am PT (8am - 2pm GMT / 3am - 9am ET / 9am - 3pm CET)
- 15th November: 4pm - 10pm PT (12am - 6am GMT / 7pm - 1am ET / 1am - 7am CET)
- 16th November: 7am - 1pm PT (3pm - 9pm GMT / 10am - 4pm ET / 4pm - 10pm CET)
We still don't know exactly what the demo will entail, but you can bet we'll be there to try it out for ourselves.