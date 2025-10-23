The latest look at the Japanese charts are in from Famitsu, and, surprising absolutely no one, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has started with a bang.

TPC's latest takes the top two spots this week, with the Switch 1 version putting up 872,552 sales and the Switch 2 hitting 612,905. Combined, this puts Z-A just shy of 1.5 million sales in its first week. It's far from the 2.5 million achieved by Scarlet and Violet's debut, though it's a little higher than the 1.42 million achieved by Legends: Arceus. Talk about mega, eh?

On the non-Pokémon side of things, Mario Kart World and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 held onto top 5 positions, and Little Nightmares III on Switch is still hanging around in the top 10.

Here's the full lowdown on the top ten for this week:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (13th - 19th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 872,552 NEW 2

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 612,905 NEW 3 Mario Kart World Switch 2 55,996 1,931,393 4 Ghost of Yotei PS5 18,930 165,902 5 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Switch 11,129 79,477 6 Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 9,785 351,540 7

Battlefield 6 PS5 7,967

31,259

8

Little Nightmares III Switch 5,315

23,121

9

Minecraft Switch 4,984

4,028,096 10

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Switch 4,064

139,111

All of those Pokémon sales were bound to go somewhere, and the Switch 2 has done rather well out of it. Nintendo's latest hardware sits comfortably at the top of the hardware chart this week, with an additional 201,684 sales under its belt.

Combining the three Switch 1 SKUs this week give us 23,713 sales, while the PS5 models total in at 12,085.

Here's a look at the hardware chart in full:

Position Console

Unit Sales (13th - 19th Oct)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

201,684

2,402,587

2



Switch OLED Model 14,552

9,245,296 3

Switch Lite 7,015

6,695,354

4

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

5,393

1,019,151

5

PlayStation 5 4,683 5,833,278

6

Switch 2,146

20,158,747

7

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,009

258,735

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 86 22,550

9

Xbox Series X 54 322,809 10

Xbox Series S 48 339,791

11

PlayStation 4

23 7,929,997



What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.