The latest look at the Japanese charts are in from Famitsu, and, surprising absolutely no one, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has started with a bang.
TPC's latest takes the top two spots this week, with the Switch 1 version putting up 872,552 sales and the Switch 2 hitting 612,905. Combined, this puts Z-A just shy of 1.5 million sales in its first week. It's far from the 2.5 million achieved by Scarlet and Violet's debut, though it's a little higher than the 1.42 million achieved by Legends: Arceus. Talk about mega, eh?
On the non-Pokémon side of things, Mario Kart World and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 held onto top 5 positions, and Little Nightmares III on Switch is still hanging around in the top 10.
Here's the full lowdown on the top ten for this week:
All of those Pokémon sales were bound to go somewhere, and the Switch 2 has done rather well out of it. Nintendo's latest hardware sits comfortably at the top of the hardware chart this week, with an additional 201,684 sales under its belt.
Combining the three Switch 1 SKUs this week give us 23,713 sales, while the PS5 models total in at 12,085.
Here's a look at the hardware chart in full:
What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.