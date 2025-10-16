Famitsu has published the latest boxed charts from Japan and, as seems to be the norm at the moment, there are a couple of newcomers to take note of this week.

First up is Little Nightmares III which debuts at numbers 5, 7, and 8 for the Switch, PS5, and Switch 2 respectively. Combining the sales yields a total of 31,770, which puts the game just behind Mario Kart World at 37,502. A decent start for the sequel, then, despite some middling reviews.

Elsewhere, Battlefield 6 enters the ring at number 3 with 23,292 sales on PS5. This one has been getting some great reception for its multiplayer, however the single-player campaign is generally regarded as being a bit lacking by comparison.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is also maintaining decent sales, adding another 20,083 to its running total. Truth be told, we're eager to see how everything looks next week once sales for Pokémon Legends: Z-A are accounted for – we reckon Little Nightmares III probably won't be sticking around for very long, that's for sure.