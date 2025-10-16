Little Nightmares III
Image: Bandai Namco

Famitsu has published the latest boxed charts from Japan and, as seems to be the norm at the moment, there are a couple of newcomers to take note of this week.

First up is Little Nightmares III which debuts at numbers 5, 7, and 8 for the Switch, PS5, and Switch 2 respectively. Combining the sales yields a total of 31,770, which puts the game just behind Mario Kart World at 37,502. A decent start for the sequel, then, despite some middling reviews.

Elsewhere, Battlefield 6 enters the ring at number 3 with 23,292 sales on PS5. This one has been getting some great reception for its multiplayer, however the single-player campaign is generally regarded as being a bit lacking by comparison.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is also maintaining decent sales, adding another 20,083 to its running total. Truth be told, we're eager to see how everything looks next week once sales for Pokémon Legends: Z-A are accounted for – we reckon Little Nightmares III probably won't be sticking around for very long, that's for sure.

Here's the full lowdown on the top ten for this week:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (6th - 12th Oct) Total Unit Sales
1

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 37,502 1,875,397
2

Ghost of Yotei

PS5

 26,776

146,972
3

Battlefield 6

PS5

 23,292 NEW
4

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

Switch

20,083

 68,348
5

Little Nightmares III

Switch

17,806

NEW
6

Donkey Kong Bananza

Switch 2

 7,420
 341,755
7

Little Nightmares III

PS5

 7,040
 NEW
8

Little Nightmares III

Switch 2

 6,924
 NEW
9

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

PS5

 6,595

30,374
10

Minecraft

Switch

 5,002

4,023,112

The Switch 2 has once again topped the hardware charts with another 46,942 units sold, while all three SKUs for the OG Switch combine to make a total of 23,149. Meanwhile, the combined sales for the PS5 total 14,800, resulting in a comfortable win for Nintendo's previous-gen hardware.

We suspect the Switch 2 sales will skyrocket next week with the launch of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but it'll be interesting to see whether OG Switch sales also see a bit of an uptick. We reckon they'll all get a pretty solid boost.

Position Console
 Unit Sales (6th - 12th Oct)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2
 46,842
 2,200,903
2

Switch OLED Model

 15,088

9,230,744
3

PlayStation 5

 10,085
 5,828,595
4
 Switch Lite
 6,274
 6,688,339
5

PlayStation 5 Pro

2,507

 256,726
6

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 2,208
 1,013,758
7

Switch

 1,787
 20,156,601
8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 142 22,464
9

Xbox Series S

62

339,743
10

Xbox Series X

 33 322,755
11
 PlayStation 4

17

 7,929,974

What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.

