Xbox has been making headlines recently with the news that Halo: Campaign Evolved would be making its way to the PS5 in addition to Xbox Series X|S. Halo had always seemed like the last bastion of exclusivity for Microsoft's platform, and now that it's going multi-platform in 2026, it really seems like all bets are off.

To really drive the point home, Xbox president Sarah Bond recently said that console exclusives is an "antiquated" concept, noting that the "biggest games in the world are available everywhere". This statement comes as the brand continues to push its "This is an Xbox" marketing campaign to promote gaming across multiple devices.

Not everyone agrees, of course, and ex-Blizzard president Mike Ybarra is seemingly quite against the idea. In a post on social media, he simply said "Someone go tell Nintendo that exclusives are antiquated".

When another user challenged this statement, Ybarra doubled down and explained that Nintendo has thrived on console exclusivity, deeming the company's strategy of "risk and return" a big success:

"Nintendo has continually dominated with outstanding games. Sure some platforms flopped, but they always took risk and came back very strong. "It is the opposite of antiquated. It is risk and return."

Xbox has recently reiterated its support for the Switch 2, with CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer stating that "if there are people who want to play our games on the PlayStation 5 or the Nintendo Switch 2, we would love for them to play our games on those platforms".

Halo: Campaign Evolved has not been confirmed for the Switch 2 at the time of writing, but we know Nintendo likes to keep these kind of announcements to itself in Direct presentations. That's not to say it will happen, but we honestly wouldn't be surprised at this point.