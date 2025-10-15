ROG Xbox Ally X
Image: Microsoft/ASUS

Ahead of its release on 16th October 2025 (yes, tomorrow), the ROG Xbox Ally X has received a whole bunch of reviews, and it sounds like this thing might be the new king of PC handhelds.

Heck, at £799 / $999, you'd hope so, wouldn't you?

We're going to highlight the review over at Pure Xbox first and foremost, with the team calling the Ally X a "superb PC handheld with outstanding ergonomics, terrific cooling and natural-feeling controls for Xbox fans". Criticisms include the lack of an OLED screen (welcome to the club), a few software frustrations, and the lack of a trackpad for mouse controls.

All in all though, with a score of 9/10, it sounds pretty great.

The folks over at IGN were similarly positive with another 9/10 review, going so far as to call the Ally X a potential "device for the history books", providing it receives a few software updates.

So it sounds like the Ally X is the PC handheld to beat right now, eclipsing the Steam Deck in raw power, but also commanding a hefty price tag to boot. The standard Xbox Ally is a bit cheaper at £499 / $599, but even this is a big ask these days.

It makes the Switch 2 look like somewhat of a bargain by comparison, priced at £395.99 in the UK and £449.99 in the US. Yes, it's not as powerful, but you're getting a true console experience with the Switch 2, not to mention the plethora of incredible first-party games that simply won't be available elsewhere.

We do like the Ally X though, and who knows, maybe we'll wind up getting one at some point down the line. Right now, however, the price is just a little bit steep for us, and it's clear that this thing has a very specific target audience in mind.

Are you keen to try out the new ROG Xbox Ally X or its cheaper counterpart? Let us know your thoughts with a comment in the usual place.