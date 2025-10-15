Ahead of its release on 16th October 2025 (yes, tomorrow), the ROG Xbox Ally X has received a whole bunch of reviews, and it sounds like this thing might be the new king of PC handhelds.

Heck, at £799 / $999, you'd hope so, wouldn't you?

We're going to highlight the review over at Pure Xbox first and foremost, with the team calling the Ally X a "superb PC handheld with outstanding ergonomics, terrific cooling and natural-feeling controls for Xbox fans". Criticisms include the lack of an OLED screen (welcome to the club), a few software frustrations, and the lack of a trackpad for mouse controls.

All in all though, with a score of 9/10, it sounds pretty great.