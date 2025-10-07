Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

As we reported not long ago, PowerWash Simulator 2, the cunningly-named sequel to PowerWash Simulator, is winging its way to Switch 2, which is a very good thing indeed given how popular the first outing was.

Now, the folks over at Futurlab have announced that their cleaning sim sequel will release on 23rd October 2025. Hey, that's this month!

To get us in the mood for the adventure to come, the Brighton-based UK dev has also released a training video, which you can find at the top of this very article, and you should definitely pay close attention to it. Power-washing is a very serious business, after all.

In this follow-up, besides the returning Muckingham, players will also be set base-building tasks and other unique activities in all-new locations, "from retro roller discos to campfires, mining trucks and a suspiciously large novelty teapot", it says here.

Here are some further deets from the developer:

"The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham’s mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls and Lubri City. KEY FEATURES RECAP: Split-Screen & Online Multiplayer – Clean solo, with a friend on the couch, or with up to four players online – all with shared progression. Abseiling & Scissor Lift – Scale buildings, hover over rooftops, and clean from every angle. Don’t worry – fall damage doesn’t exist here. Multi-Stage Jobs – Just when you think you’ve finished, surprise: there’s more to clean. Some jobs expand mid-wash, unlocking new areas on the fly. Home Base Customisation – Restore furniture, decorate your HQ, and keep your base clean(ish). You earned it. Career Mode – Take on 38 jobs across increasingly strange, sprawling, and oddly satisfying locations. Soap, Nozzles & Tools – Upgrade your washer loadout with adaptable nozzles, surface cleaners, and yes, foamy soap. Cat Companions – Ulysses and her kittens are back, following you on jobs and expecting to be petted. Often."

PowerWash Simulator 2 launches October 23rd and costs $24.99 / €24.99 / £19.99 (or whatever that might equate to where you are).

Looking forward to diving into more Power-washing goodness? Be sure to let us know in the comments!