Everybody's Golf Hot Shots didn't have the best start on the Switch due to certain performance issues and bugs. Since then, the game has been patched, and now another update for the latest outing has arrived.

Following the update last month, which reportedly improved the performance of the title on the Switch 2, Version 1.1.2 has gone live on the Switch. It's noted how the update applies the latest fixes from the recent Steam and PlayStation 5 update.

Here's the rundown via the title's Japanese social media account:

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots - Version 1.1.2 (3rd October 2025)

【Notice】

For the Nintendo Switch™ version of "Everybody's GOLF WORLD," we have started distributing update data.

This update applies the same fixes as those previously released for the STEAM® version and the PlayStation®5 version.

[Target Platform］

Nintendo Switch™

[Version Information］

Ver 1.1.2

※Please check the version displayed in the top right corner of the title screen to confirm the latest version.



［Adjustments and Fixes］

・Adjustments and fixes applied up to Ver1.0.4 of the STEAM® version.

・Adjustments and fixes applied up to Ver1.1.5 of the PlayStation®5 version.

・Key items are listed below:

- Adjusted the curve width for "Side Spin" based on the gauge position at impact.

- Fixed an issue where progress was blocked in certain scenarios of "World Tour."

- Fixed an issue where some tour challenges in "World Tour" could not be cleared.

- Fixed issues where the ball would pass through the ground or continue falling through the bottom of the cup.

- Fixed an issue where an OB (out-of-bounds) judgment would occur under specific conditions in the Tornado Cup.

- Adjusted the frequency of the caddy's prompting voice.

・Other minor issues have also been fixed.



We sincerely apologize to all users for the long wait.



Additionally, we will continue to address other reported issues and feedback, making ongoing fixes and adjustments across all platforms to deliver an even better gaming experience.



Thank you for your continued support of "Everybody's GOLF WORLD."

As noted, the development team has apologised for the wait time on this latest update and promises to continue addressing reported issues and feedback from the game's community. It adds how it will keep rolling out regular fixes and adjustments to ensure the overall gaming experience in Everybody's Golf Hot Shots improves.