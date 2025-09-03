Fans of Everybody’s Golf have had to twiddle their one-gloved thumbs for a while now, waiting since 2017 for a new official entry in the series. Mashing together the series’ previously regionally distinct names (Everybody’s Golf and Hot Shots Golf), Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots has finally stepped up to the tee. Have series newcomers Hyde (Tamagotchi Plaza) hit a hole in one, or is this more like a triple bogey? Well, a bit of both really.
For almost all of its history, Everybody’s Golf was developed by Clap Hanz and published by Sony. Hyde is in the driving seat now, with Bandai Namco on the publishing side, unlocking the series from PlayStation for the first time. However, they’re clearly working from the same playbook, keeping what works best in the series while adding some novel ideas of their own.
The Everybody’s Golf series combines deceptively detailed physics and subtle controls with cartoonish characters. It absolutely works as a pick-up-and-play party game, but equally rewards deeper engagement. The basic controls involve facing where you want the ball to go, then pressing 'A' three times to set power and accuracy.
That works well for a breezy round of golf, but once you start getting into the intricacies of spin, accounting for the wind, and working with the slopes of the course — and, as your stats develop, exploiting silly shortcuts like using the fairways of other holes, skipping across water, or bouncing along paths — the skill ceiling leaves lots of space to have fun.
Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots follows this formula with gusto. There are more than 25 characters to unlock, and 10 regions on the World Tour. You can now choose a caddy to accompany you on the course – this gives a face to the previously disembodied voices offering encouraging comments after teeing off, putting advice on the green, or squeaks of dismay when you fluff a shot.
The core game mode is Challenge, which sets up short tournaments or versus matches, and winning them levels up and unlocks more courses. World Tour, meanwhile, is a bizarrely story-led setup. Fairly tedious cutscenes present odd tales — a girl seeking stardom, a hostile takeover of a golf theme park — somehow circuitously resulting in the repeated need to play golf. It seems the devs know what they've done here, as the option to turn off all cutscenes is front and centre. Online play makes a return, although no games were available while testing.
The biggest addition is Wacky Golf, which lets you play with obstacles scattered around the course, play a game stealing your opponents' clubs, or have a round of “boom golf” where your ball may spontaneously explode after any shot, sending it flying in a random direction. These were fun for a bit of multiplayer, but ultimately throwaway. When it comes down to it, the core of the game is well balanced – these quirky ideas only interfere.
For those looking to get deep into the game, a loyalty system lets you develop individual characters by playing as them, unlocking special skills and abilities. You can purchase food, which boosts stats like power or spin, and can be shared across characters, letting you spread progress instead of getting stuck with one overlevelled main. Essentially, you can fatten up one character by feeding them on the winnings of another.
Now, all of this so far would suggest that we have a solid Everybody’s Golf on our hands, and series fans will be all smiles. Here comes the big 'but', and it’s all about performance on Switch. This is a game all about pressing a button at just the right time, and for that you need fluid visual feedback. I felt a lack of smoothness made accuracy suffer. I went back to my PS TV to compare with the 2011 entry in the series and definitely found that to be smoother.
What’s worse is that using special skills — decorated as they are by fancy graphical effects — dropped the frame rate even further. Those special shots are supposed to get you out of difficult situations, but they’re too risky to be usable on Switch. I tried out Switch 2 and things were noticeably better. However, the overall frame rate was not improved. I got used to it, but the game deserves better.
Even with these performance limitations, trees look simplistic, there’s heavy level-of-detail pop-in, and grass textures are flat. The lighting and colours are nice, with night golf now an option, but I would take just about any visual cut to get smoother performance. One footnote here is that Bandai Namco revealed some of the foliage textures were produced using generative AI. Looking at the results, it’s hard to imagine that any added efficiency was worth the loss of cred from using the controversial technology.
The soundscape of the game is chaotic. The swings and strikes and the tuneful rattle of the ball into the cup are all delightful, while the music is like a corny jingle from a Tokyo convenience store. Over the top of everything, your multiple caddies and players make extremely caricatured remarks – often all at the same time. There’s no way on Earth that Hyde didn’t realise how bonkers it all sounds, so you have to take it as a stylistic choice – one that strangely grew on me, I must admit.
Conclusion
Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots carries on the series traditions with solid courses, a robust character levelling system, and the appropriate level of silliness. However, the experience is uneven on Switch. Fans may enjoy it in short bursts, but technical issues and patchy presentation stop it from being the standout entry it could have been.
Comments 44
Seriously, what's happening? The amount of games not taking advantage of the power of the Switch 2 is baffling and this one doesn't seem like something that shouldn't be running well on the original Switch in the first place.
I guess it has to do with what's been said about the switch 2 dev kits. It's a shame that they prioritized secrecy so much instead of allowing devs to have games at a much better state for the console's release. Then again, in this game's case that's not an excuse. This thing should be running perfectly on an original Switch.
Ah it's very annoying to hear about performance issues. Easy Come Easy Golf, the game by former devs Clap Hanz, had similar issues that made it very annoying to play. I was really hopeful of this as the series is extremely fun and used to be my go-to game to play while listening to audiobooks (it didn't take up much brain power).
So it looks pretty bad and runs poorly. Glad I’m not a golf fan!
@roy130390 Bandai Namco has devkits so that has nothing to do with it.
This looks like a game from 2013.
Something about the presentation and visuals just feels so bland and lackluster. And gameplay-wise, seems like there isn’t anything of note that hasn’t been done decades earlier.
Another Switch game with performance issues. Shocking.😐
@Solid_Python Yeah, I mentioned that in this game's case it wasn't an excuse as it should be running fine on the original Switch but to be fair, Bandai Namco has many projects with many teams so I really doubt that they have kits available for every project.
Sad... One of my BFFs loves this series, but he also has a PS5, so I guess we'll play it on there at some point. But the amount of games with performance issues is troubling... Especially on Switch 2!
The performance issues have putt me right off. What a shame. Maybe at a significant discount on the physical, I could be tempted to pick this up, but it's a pass for now.
Liked these on the PS1 but haven't been a huge fan since. Didn't really like some of the off course added bits. Just wanted to play Golf.
Still enjoy most iterations of Mario Golf. Boot up and straight into a round with no faff.
Thanks for the review, luckily I'll be playing on Switch 2 so performance shouldn't particularly bother me as much as I wish it were better (while I personally couldn't care less about any of the issues brought up about the visuals and extras are literally that so they're welcome in my book no matter if they don't add much) - looking forward to playing this as my first Everybody's Golf when my copy arrives and I have the time for it!
@Duncanballs Gonna have to ask dawg, what games are you referring to? I'm sure it was only the latest iteration of the game on PS4 that added the needless off-course content (which yes was crap).
To my knowledge, all the other games on PS2, PSP, Vita + PS3 were extremely simple and the same pick up and play style as Mario Golf.
I loved Easy Come, Easy Golf for the Switch. I probably spent more time with this than with many of the AAA games. I don't understand the hate for it. I assumed that this would be an update of that great golf game. I definitely played it much more than Mario Golf on the Switch
Shame. I'd have really liked a good, fun golf game.
Haven't had a really good one in a while.
@Reg Different devs I believe. Clap Hanz, who made ECEG, no longer work with Bandai Namco and ECEG was their own spinoff of the Everybody's Golf formula (hence the name change).
apparently the PS5 version also has performance issues and I don't understand how, the game doesn't look like it'd be intensive on the hardware, heck I'd say the PS3 Hot Shots game looks better than this
@ROMhaiku yes probably the PS4 one. I skipped the PS2 and PS3 so my main experience was the PS1 ones and the PS4. Really didnt like the whole hub world thing.
This is NOT going to het me into golf.
By the way, again with the devkits? Not only as @Solid_Python has already mentioned Bandai Namco definitely has them so they most likely have little to nothing to do with this game (their released and upcoming Switch 2 games speak for themselves), but according to Tony Gowland from Ant Workshop in an article on this very site "[i]n terms of dev kit availability, there has been a similar situation to the OG Switch, which was also like hen’s teeth for a good 6-7 months after launch" - as much as I feel for the devs who haven't got devkits yet and I wish the situation were better, I don't get at all this fixation with them this time compared to back then, unfortunately even to the point that I've seen several comments on this very site discriminating against games like Chillin' by the Fire and The Exit 8 due to it...
@JohnnyMind the reports make no sense anyways, literally every big 3rd party you can name has devkits because they already released games on Switch 2 or announced them for it.
Hell, even a decent number of indies has them. The only one's that seem to be missing out is Warframe devs, small indies and china-devs like NetEase.
it's like the Switch 2 doesn't exist another L for Nintendo. having said that from early reviews the game doesn't look as good as the Clap Hanz titles...
How can a game like this have ANY performance issues on Switch 2? That's utterly ridiculous
I may as well stick with Easy Come Easy Golf on my Iphone and Ipad that has zero performance issues at all.
Another 6/10 rated game. Another Switch 2 dud.
I like Easy Come Easy Golf. This doesn't seem like it'd replace it.
I dunno, it just looks kind of bland, like something from 2 or 3 generations ago. They could've really punched up the visuals as lovely scenery and atmosphere can go a long way towards making golf games more enjoyable.
@Solid_Python Honestly, considering that I wouldn't be surprised if the situation were actually better to an extent compared to Switch - we might be hearing more about devs missing devkits this time than before because there are more interested in Switch 2 from the get-go compared to its predecessor or similar reasons, but I can't help thinking that the increase in coverage could yet again be also if not exclusively because unfortunately negativity sells...
I stand by the idea that Sony Invested in Bandai Namco in order to TANK THEIR SWITCH 2 PORTS. their support or lack their off for next gen features that should work EASILY on switch 2 is baffling. Anime games cant run at a solid 60 fps on switch 2? Sparking zero 30 fps? now hot shots golf? Something is off.
@GetontheStiix Katamari is the same 30fps on Switch and 60 on all other systems with no Switch 2 enhancements. it's all a bit baffling and dissapointing for early Switch 2 adopters.
Performance issues = Sloppy devs
It is not your hardware's fault, or your hardware manufacturer's fault, if a software dev can't produce well-performing software for the hardware but tries to sell it anyway.
another lazy port which im not surprised seriously wats some of these 3rd party devs thinking with switch 2 power between ps4 pro and ps5 and there should be no excuse for them to not take advantage of that power.
@JohnnyMind Bandai Namco has many projects at the same time so I really doubt that every team working on every game has one available, but as I said it's not an excuse for this game. However, the reason why dev kits are mentioned is because a lot of games are failing to meet expectations in terms of performance on Switch 2. Slightly better doesn't cut it. As for all big companies having them, I really doubt it and even if they do, just as Bandai Namco they usually manage more than one project so they have more than one team. Also, the other comment saying that "only small and indie devs miss it" isn't a great situation, specially when some of those games have considerable problems to fix.
I wouldn't discard reports as "not making sense" when there really isn't anything to suggest otherwise and there's many games not taking advantage of the new console. It's in fact the overwhelming majority.
This one looked bad since it was first revealed. Kind of an unsurprising review.
@roy130390 exactly! It should run with no issues on the original Switch. Ridiculous that it doesn't tbh. That it has issues on Switch 2 is dumbfiunding tbh.
And.... another game removed from my Switch 2 wishlist! After Ninja Gaiden Ragebound and its shameless 30 fps, Shinobi and its super blurry characters and Daemon X Machina 2 and its terrible performance, another disappointment! If I didn't enjoy and 100% DK Bananza, I would have called this console a pure scam! So disappointing so far...
@RiasGremory with a game like this though, it shouldn't even be an issue of power. Tablets and phones are getting to a point where they can run games better than Switch 2.
Nintendo’s complete reliance on 1st party games always serves them well.
bought it to play on the switch 2, but I'll probably also preorder it on ps5 just to make sure
Sigh. Another game I refuse to support. I'm not going to be a cash cow for half-baked games sorry Bandai. You're in the career of a lifetime for this. Please do better next time. Thank you.
@roy130390 This is a game released exclusively on Switch that simply works better on Switch 2 thanks to the increased power of the latter so it has nothing to do with games made/ported/upgraded to that system specifically (and when it comes to that I'd say it's a matter of optimization in terms of developers potentially not being used to the system and/or whatever other reason but again, that's unrelated).
Personally, I'm not discarding reports as "not making sense", there definitely are developers who don't have them yet (and again, I feel for them and hope they'll get them sooner rather than later) - at the same time though, I don't see why we should make a bigger deal out of it compared to Switch when the situation is apparently perfectly comparable according to an actual dev who has experienced both... and even less so when this fixation is causing discrimination against certain games (and so their creators) which is bad, period!
Really disappointed that the performance is poor, but it did look really rough in the direct so not at all surprised. Hopefully they will work on an upgraded switch 2 version at some point, and in the meantime I'll stick with Easy Come Easy Golf!
Sounds like they rushed to push this out without a care in the world.
Day one patch?
I really hate that devs/publishers are not giving the Switch 2 the time to make the version for Nintendo. Tired of this copy and paste crap brought to us by last and this generation.
I really can't see this a Switch (or Switch 2) problem when the game have issues even on PS5. And lately, LOTS of games have performance (and others) problems not only on Nintendo consoles. Lately Metal Gear Solid Delta, Monster Hunter Wilds, Oblivion Remastered, Wuchang, Mafia Terra Madre... It's a problem on the entire videogame industries...
@BaldB3lper78 you think that's bad, this game drops to 40fps on PS5 lol
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...