Revolution Software has unveiled Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror: Reforged, an enhanced rerelease of the second game in the Broken Sword series. And it's coming to Switch, alongside other platforms, in early 2026.

Originally teased much earlier this year, The Smoking Mirror appropriately follows on from the excellent 2024 enhanced release of Shadow of the Templars: Reforged and brings with it the same bells and whistles. Though it is getting a 4K release this time — perhaps a free patch for Switch 2 owners, then? We hope so...

The Smoking Mirror is perhaps equally as beloved as the first game, so we're sure fans are extremely excited to dive into this rerelease. Plus, for those who want an extra dose of nostalgia, you can swap between the 1997 visuals and the new 'reforged' ones here, too.

Taking place six months after Shadow of the Templars, George Stobbart reunites with his friend Nico Collard in Paris; she's been researching Mayan history after receiving a Mayan stone tablet. But this path takes the pair on the road to unravelling a deadly conspiracy, all across Europe, the Caribbean, and Central America.

Not only will you be able to swap between the old and new visuals, but you'll once again have the chance to play 'traditional mode', where puzzles are harder, or a 'story mode' if you need a few hints along the way.

Right now, we've got to wait until next year to get our hands on The Smoking Mirror, but if you haven't checked out Shadow of the Templars, we highly recommend it.

Have you played The Smoking Mirror before? Will you be getting this on Switch in 2026? Let us know in the comments.