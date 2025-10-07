New month, new NSO icons. With the Nintendo Switch Online Missions & Rewards Program, you can nab some rather unique icons for your Switch profile.

Now, you could grab some icons for Mario Party 3 — and they're quite nice, too — but have you seen those Mario's Super Picross icons? No? Well just look at them! (Thanks to NSO Icon Alerts for highlighting them!)

These icons, shown below, are part of the monthly Play & Redeem scheme for NSO members. All you have to do is boot up Mario's Super Picross on the SNES app and then you can purchase those icon elements using Platinum Points.

It doesn't even take 10 seconds if you have the SNES app downloaded already, so if you like 'em and you have the points... What's stopping you?

Mario's Super Picross was added to the Nintendo Classics service (formerly Nintendo Switch Online) back in 2020. Acting as a direct sequel to the Game Boy original, this one is largely the same, except once you beat the first level, you'll have access to Wario's version of the game, where you have additional rules to consider.

The game only launched in Japan on the Super Famicom, though it did launch on the PAL Wii and Wii U Virtual Console stores in 2007 and 2013 respectively.

Fortunately, the Switch Online release is available to everyone. Plus, If you have a Switch 2 (or a USB mouse) you can actually play it with mouse controls, too!

What do you think of the icons? Will you be jumping into some Picross action today? Let us know in the comments.