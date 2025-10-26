Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Update [ ]: Following the announcement Little Nightmares III would be getting an October update - enhancing and improving the gameplay, online experience, graphics and UI & UX, this patch has now officially gone live on the Switch and Switch 2. You can see the full patch notes in the original post below.

Original Story: Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games have announced a new "October Update" for the horror-themed puzzle-platformer, Little Nightmares III.

This title was released earlier this month and the upcoming patch, due out on Nintendo's devices on 31st October 2025, will include improvements to the gameplay, online, graphics, UI & UX. Here's the full rundown (via Bandai Namco):

Little Nightmares III - October Update

We also appreciate your many comments & feedback, and we’re working hard at Supermassive Games & Bandai Namco Entertainment to continue improving the game and enhance your experience.

A new October Update will be released, featuring the following improvements:

Gameplay:

- Enhancements to AI companion behavior & animations

- Improved player-environment interactions

Online:

- Improved synchronization between host & client



Graphics:

- Post-processing updates to improve brightness & readability.

UI & UX:

- Localization & menu improvements

- Fixes for vibration and controller bugs

We recommend downloading this patch to ensure the best possible experience in the Spiral.