If you enjoy Rare's games, then chances are you ought to be thanking Gregg Mayles, a UK-based game designer who not only directed Banjo-Kazooie and its Xbox-only follow-up Nuts & Bolts, but also worked on Banjo-Tooie, Donkey Kong Country, Battletoads, and more.

He was a big deal at the studio, and now after 36 years, he's left for pastures new.

Yes, after Microsoft unceremoniously cancelled Everwild, Mayles decided it was perhaps time to move on, and has now posted a farewell message on social media with his very own poem (thanks, Time Extension).

Today was my last day at @RareLtd . Thanks to everyone who played and enjoyed any of the games I helped create while I was there. Also thanks to all the people that worked on the games alongside me. It seemed fitting that I should say farewell with one final rhyme! pic.twitter.com/X54u8Bc2oI October 14, 2025

Alongside the aforementioned titles, Mayles also directed the wildly popular Sea of Thieves which, after its initial launch in 2018, found an additional home on the PS5 in April 2024. Many thought that perhaps Microsoft was also planning a launch on Switch, but alas, this has yet to come to fruition.

In addition to the cancellation of Everwild, Microsoft also pulled the plug on Perfect Dark, a planned reboot of the N64 classic from Rare. In development by The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics, the former was also shuttered as part of the cancellation. Boo.