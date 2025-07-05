Although the Perfect Dark series has been under Microsoft's control for more than two decades now, the news this week about the latest entry by The Initiative being axed has led to a lot of reactions within the Nintendo community.

With this in mind, Joanna's voice actor Alix Wilton Regan (who was cast in the now-cancelled project) is rallying fans of the video game agent and calling on them to "speak up" on social media and elsewhere online if they want to see this series "survive". Yes, it's that grim!

"A lot of people have been reaching out and floating this idea on my timeline, my phone and in my DMs, so I’m just gonna say it... #PerfectDark #PerfectPickUp speak up if you wanna see Perfect Dark survive"





Agent Dark doesn’t give up & neither should any of you. It’s been an honour to work with the talents at The Initiative. My heart hurts for everyone affected by today. But like Joanna, we will all rise again.



❤️AWR / JD Joanna is resilient. Determined. Creative. Caring. Strong.Agent Dark doesn’t give up & neither should any of you. It’s been an honour to work with the talents at The Initiative. My heart hurts for everyone affected by today. But like Joanna, we will all rise again.❤️AWR / JD pic.twitter.com/au29E04APG July 2, 2025

Although the chances of the latest project getting revived in some way or form appear to be very slim at this stage, as our colleagues at Pure Xbox note, there have been some surprising outcomes and scenarios before, such as when Microsoft folded Tango Gameworks (Hi-Fi Rush) and Krafton stepped in to revive the studio.

Of course, Regan's aim here is to simply get Perfect Dark fans to show their love for Joanna in hopes something might change or happen, or elevate the chances of someone stepping in to save the day – including the studio behind the cancelled project (and dare we say Joanna's future).

If you were about during the N64 generation, Agent Dark's 64-bit outing was one of the best experiences available on the platform. And although her latest project has been cancelled, you can still at least experience her classic first-person shooter on the Switch and Switch 2 via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack "Mature" app.

Perfect Dark isn't the only IP Microsoft has been accused of sitting on since acquiring the legendary British developer from Nintendo in the early 2000s. Although it did bring back Banjo-Kazooie during the Xbox 360 generation, the famous bird and bear have been stashed away for a long time now – with many fans and former developers losing hope of a comeback.

Apart from Joanna's latest mission, Microsoft also cancelled Rare's next project Everwild this week, a title that was originally announced more than five years ago.