Persona 3 Reload is en route to the Switch 2 later this month, and for anyone wondering about the chances of this remake getting a release on the original Switch, it's probably not going to happen.

If this wasn't already clear after the Switch 2 announcement in July, the Persona team has now confirmed this in a recent interview with Japanese outlet 4Gamer, while also providing some reasoning behind the decision.

Although P3R was originally planned for Nintendo's original hybrid system, "performance" issues got in the way. To get the best visuals and performance, it would have supposedly required a longer development cycle and a potential year-long delay.

As general producer Kazuhisa Wada further explains, the team wanted to release each version "as close to other versions as possible", and getting quick access to a Switch 2 dev kit helped with this. Director Yoshihiro Komori also notes how a Switch port would have required redesigning the UI and art.

This would have apparently put the game's release back by a year, but it's now out this month because of the decision to cut the Switch version. So, if you want something to play on the Switch, it seems you'll just have to settle with P3P or another entry in the series.

As previously confirmed, the Switch 2 version of Persona 3 Reload will only be available in physical form as a 'Game-Key Card' release.