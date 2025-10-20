Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo has received a small software update; it's first since March 2025.

When we say small, we really mean it. There are only two notes for this one, the latter of which provides that which we all desire in our Nintendo products: stability. Good ol' fashioned stability. Gotta love it.

Otherwise, the alarm for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been made easier to see, so that's nice, we guess..?

Let's check out the patch notes via Nintendo:

We've adjusted the alarm clock in "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" to make it easier to see.

Fixed some issues and improved stability.

Alarmo also recently received a more significant addition to its alarm catalogue with a bunch of music from Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World, so if you're a fan of the big, round, pink guy, then you're in luck with this one.