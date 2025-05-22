Nintendo released its very own alarm clock last year and it's been getting regular updates ever since to enhance the overall experience. If you've been wanting a new look for your clock's display or at least a different theme, today's update might be of interest.

It unlocks the ability to "escape to your island getaway" with new Animal Crossing: New Horizons scenes:

Nintendo: "Escape to your island getaway with new Animal Crossing: New Horizons scenes, now available on Nintendo Sound Clock: #Alarmo! Connect your device to the internet and link your Nintendo Account to download the free update."

Again, all you'll need to do is connect your device to the internet and you'll be able to then download this new update for free. If Nintendo shares any patch notes, we'll add them to this post.

This follows a free update for Alarmo earlier this year as part of the Mario Day celebrations. Some of the other themes on this clock include Splatoon, Pikmin and Mario Kart.

If you are curious to learn more about Alarmo, check out our review here on Nintendo Life. Here's a quick sample: