UFO 50, the excellent retro compilation for Switch, has received a fresh update to bring it up to version 1.7.8.30.
There are a couple of notable additions and changes here, including a new 'pixel perfect' scaling option, and a revamp of the icon for the Switch home menu. Let's be honest, it wasn't exactly the most inspiring design before, now was it?
It's been confirmed that more patches will be released going forward, but this is certainly a good start, hm?
Let's check out the patch notes:
- Icon changed
- Optimizations to address slowdown (more planned)
- Pixel perfect scaling option added
- Button swapping added
- Addressed crash when copying Empty Profile
- Global language setting now saves properly
We were absolutely enamoured with UFO 50 when it shadow-dropped last month. Awarding it a score of 9/10, we called it "magnificent, and a perfect fit for Switch".