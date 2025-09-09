UFO 50
Image: Mossmouth

UFO 50, the excellent retro compilation for Switch, has received a fresh update to bring it up to version 1.7.8.30.

There are a couple of notable additions and changes here, including a new 'pixel perfect' scaling option, and a revamp of the icon for the Switch home menu. Let's be honest, it wasn't exactly the most inspiring design before, now was it?

It's been confirmed that more patches will be released going forward, but this is certainly a good start, hm?

Let's check out the patch notes:

- Icon changed
- Optimizations to address slowdown (more planned)
- Pixel perfect scaling option added
- Button swapping added
- Addressed crash when copying Empty Profile
- Global language setting now saves properly

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube834k

We were absolutely enamoured with UFO 50 when it shadow-dropped last month. Awarding it a score of 9/10, we called it "magnificent, and a perfect fit for Switch".

Are you still playing UFO 50 on the Switch? Let us know how you're getting on with a comment down below.

[source x.com]