There are still some issues in the game, such as the controller UI appearing whenever you so much as nudge a second controller while in a one-player game, forcing you to disconnect one of them every time it happens rather than just letting you have two controllers on at once.

....and this inability to have two controllers connected during a one-player game actually makes a minor piece of bonus content inaccessible in the Switch version currently.

Hopefully they fix this issue in a future patch. Was a little disappointing to see it wasn't addressed this time.

The sleep mode issue has not been fixed either - the game still keeps counting playtime hours while the console is in sleep mode, leading to some inaccurate times. Mossmouth did say on Bluesky that this was going to be fixed in a later patch, which is good.

Additionally there are still some bugs in some of the games that haven't been fixed yet. For example there's a softlock in Cyber Owls where the forklift key fails to spawn, which can be a real moodkiller if Octavio's stage was the last of the four you selected since you lose a lot of progress.

Hopefully these can be fixed too.