One night in 1993, I saw Terminator 2: Judgment Day for the first time. I was nine and I remember negotiating with my folks to stay up and watch the VHS with a Chinese takeaway. I remember the sweet-and-sour chicken, chow mein, and prawn crackers. I remember the lighting and the layout of the living room. I remember the clanking iron and the low-buzzing drone that represent the two different Terminators. What a night!
This was peak '90s living and a formative life event - and one of two reasons that Terminator 2D: No Fate is my most anticipated game of the year right now.
Putting aside the questionable parental judgement — with the extra British 'e' this time — to let a nine-year-old watch a 15-rated flick with multiple stabbings, fire-torn playgrounds, and vivid depictions of flesh blasted from bone by nuclear blast wave (let's file it under, 'Hey, it was the early '90s, so basically the '80s'), it was a moment that cemented a love of cinema, too.
The writing, cinematography, performances, editing, effects — every aspect of the production — is masterfully welded into a whole that fuses weighty themes to a romping action blockbuster. Jurassic Park is the only other film of its scale that comes close, and it lacks T2's emotion, John Williams' ability to stir notwithstanding. James Cameron really delivered the total package.
Okay, enough of the 40-something waxing lyrical about a '90s blockbuster - he'll be mansplaining Mad Men next. The point is that my impressionable child mind was struck by the movie, and its marketing machine was ready to terminate the funds in my Fat Willy's Surf Shack wallet. I quickly got my hands on a T-800 endoskeleton figure and an Arnie. Not the one with the skin you moulded over the endo - that remains on the bucket list with the Ghostbusters HQ.
Naturally, the licensed tie-in game, which came out at the end of '93, was in my sights. Mega Drive kids had two options (well, three if you include The Terminator, but I wouldn't see that film for several years and had no desire to play as some random 'Reese' dude). There was T2: The Arcade Game or Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
The former was a celebrated 16-bit port of Midway's coin-op, but I didn't have a Menacer and controlling a light-gun shooter with a pad wasn't appealing; the latter was a side-on affair with driving bits in between. I went for the latter, which brings me to the second reason I'm looking forward so much to T2D: retribution.