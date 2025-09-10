To celebrate the new Superman movie, Minecraft has received some themed DLC on the Switch and multiple other platforms.

It gives fans a chance to play as Superman, use powers like Super Strength and Heat Vision, and take down villains, all while protecting Metropolis. You'll also be able to fly to the Fortress of Solitude to "hang out with Kypto".

In this DLC, Lex Luthor is opening a shelter for lost puppies, providing food, shelter, and love. HA! Of course, that’s not what he’s doing. No, no, no, he’s doing evil stuff, as per usual.

More specifically, he’s orchestrating a most disturbing scheme, perhaps his most disturbing scheme yet (and there’s not a puppy in sight). But Lex is no fool, he knows that Superman constantly foils his masterplans, so to keep the cape-clad avenger (you) occupied, he’s stirring ruckus in Metropolis so that he can work in peace. To unravel the mystery and save Metropolis, you'll have to swoosh through the air, punch, beam, and freeze your enemies, crack puzzles, and if you ever need any help, you can always ask Daily Planet intrepid reporter Lois Lane.

There's also a free Superman fan top you can redeem in the Dressing Room.

"Obviously, you want to flaunt and flash the classic Superman “S”, so we’re handing out a free Character Creator item – the Superman fan top! Find it in the Dressing Room and show the world whose side you’re on (NOT Lex Luthor’s!)."

Once again, Minecraft hasn't received an upgrade or anything similar for the Switch 2 (at least yet), but if we hear any updates, we'll be sure to let you know.