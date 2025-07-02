Minecraft's ever-expanding world is getting another significant update in the future which will make copper more useful.

In a brief video, Mojang notes how this resource is "really abundant", gets mined a lot, but normally gets stored away. This is all set change in the next game drop – with the team planning to give it "more of a purpose".

This sees the release of copper chest, copper armor, copper tools and copper weapons today in Bedrock Beta and Preview.

This is the first time a tool and armor tier has been added since the Nether update. Copper is also easier to find than iron, so the team thinks this update will be helpful in the earlier stages of the game.

The Copper Golem from the 2021 Mob Vote (won by the Allay) has also been reinvented, with a more "engaging mechanic". The new design means it will take items from copper chests and put them in empty chests or one with a matching item to help with inventory management.

You can find out more about this Minecraft update in the video above, with ideas and plans subject to change "before the final release".