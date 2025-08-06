Minecraft has announced a new update for its Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration DLC, and it's out today.

The 'Super Update' is a new add-on where you'll need to gather the Chaos Emeralds, defeat Dr. Eggman and transform into Super Sonic and Super Shadow.

The Sonic the Hedgehog DLC for Minecraft has previously added iconic zones, awesome characters, thrilling abilities, and various familiar-looking enemies.

And in case you're wondering, Minecraft hasn't received an upgrade or anything similar for the Switch 2 (at least yet), but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

In some other Sonic news, it was recently revealed the blue blur will be teaming up with Beyblades in his new game Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Additionally, he's getting a new set of kicks thanks to a new collaboration with Timberland.