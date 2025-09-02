Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles launches later this month on 30th September, revamping one of the most beloved PS1 games of all time with improved visuals and gameplay.

Now, in a new interview with Inverse, game director Kazutoyo Maehiro stated that if the upcoming launch does well, then this could potentially open the door to remasters of both Final Fantasy Tactics Advance and Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift along with brand-new sequels.

Here's what Maehiro had to say:

"If The Ivalice Chronicles can do well, that’s good for the fans, they can enjoy it. But, at the same time, it shows the business viability of the strategy RPG genre. So that could potentially open the door for doing something with Final Fantasy Tactics Advance or A2, or maybe even sequels and new titles as well. "I think I speak for everyone who’s worked on the original Final Fantasy Tactics, and is working on The Ivalice Chronicles as well — we’d really like to see that happen."

Tactics Advance (2003) and Tactics A2 (2007) launched for the GBA and DS respectively to strong critical reception, though it's fair to say that neither were quite able to match the cultural impact of the original PS1 game.

That said, we're certain fans would love to see both titles remastered for modern systems, and y'know what, we definitely would too. For now, we'll have to make do with The Ivalice Chronicles. If you're excited to play this one, then be sure to vote with your wallets if you want to see more from Square Enix.