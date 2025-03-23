The legendary 1995 role-playing game Chrono Trigger is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, and as part of this, Square Enix has provided a sales update.

According to an official post on its website, combined sales (across all platforms) since the game's original Super Famicom release have now surpassed over five million copies worldwide.

Below is a rough translation, with Square Enix also noting how the ports and remasters over the years have improved various aspects of this classic.

"This game, which was released for the Super Nintendo on March 11, 1995, has since been ported and remastered for various hardware platforms, and is still loved by game fans around the world as a masterpiece with a total of over 5 million copies shipped worldwide."

As part of Chrono Trigger's 30th anniversary celebrations, Square Enix has also announced is planning "various projects" over the next year, which will go "beyond the world of the game".

Chrono Trigger isn't available on the Switch, but perhaps Square Enix could change this in the future with a release on modern Nintendo platforms in some way or form.