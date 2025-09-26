Nintendo has announced that the next seasonal Splatfest is right around the corner, with Splatoon 3's Splatoween event returning next month.
Running from 25th-26th October (depending on your region), this event will see the return of the monster-based teams, with us all once again having to decide between Team Zombie, Skeleton, and Ghost in the battle of "Which would be the best friend?"
There's still a little while to go before this one gets underway, but we'd expect the voting booths to crop up in Splatsville Square roughly a week in advance, so keep an eye out.
Here's when the Splatoween 2025 Splatfest will kick off in your region:
- North America: 7pm (Fri) PDT / 8pm (Fri) MDT / 9pm (Fri) CDT / 10pm (Fri) EDT
- UK/Ire: 3am BST
- Europe: 4am CEST / 5am EEST
- Asia/Oceania: 11am JST / 10am AWST / 1pm AEDT
As a reminder, we had the exact same match-up back in 2023, and Team Ghost walked away with the win.
So now the big question is, which team is going to get your vote? You can let us know in the following poll, but then make sure to take to the comments to give us your reasoning!