Nintendo has announced that the next seasonal Splatfest is right around the corner, with Splatoon 3's Splatoween event returning next month.

Running from 25th-26th October (depending on your region), this event will see the return of the monster-based teams, with us all once again having to decide between Team Zombie, Skeleton, and Ghost in the battle of "Which would be the best friend?"

There's still a little while to go before this one gets underway, but we'd expect the voting booths to crop up in Splatsville Square roughly a week in advance, so keep an eye out.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Here's when the Splatoween 2025 Splatfest will kick off in your region:

North America: 7pm (Fri) PDT / 8pm (Fri) MDT / 9pm (Fri) CDT / 10pm (Fri) EDT

7pm (Fri) PDT / 8pm (Fri) MDT / 9pm (Fri) CDT / 10pm (Fri) EDT UK/Ire: 3am BST

3am BST Europe: 4am CEST / 5am EEST

4am CEST / 5am EEST Asia/Oceania: 11am JST / 10am AWST / 1pm AEDT





The question this year asks: Which would be the best friend? A Zombie, a Skeleton, or a Ghost?



This event kicks off Oct 24 at 6pm PT through Oct 26 at 6pm PT. A creepy vibe is in the air, and we're getting our costumes together, which means Splatoween is coming!The question this year asks: Which would be the best friend? A Zombie, a Skeleton, or a Ghost?This event kicks off Oct 24 at 6pm PT through Oct 26 at 6pm PT. pic.twitter.com/9zbAaHKzxu September 26, 2025

As a reminder, we had the exact same match-up back in 2023, and Team Ghost walked away with the win.

So now the big question is, which team is going to get your vote? You can let us know in the following poll, but then make sure to take to the comments to give us your reasoning!