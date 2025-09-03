Nintendo's been busy this week, releasing a new firmware update for the Switch and Switch 2, and now a Splatoon 3 patch has been announced.

This will bump the game up to Version 10.1.0 on both systems and includes multiplayer changes and a bunch of other adjustments. The update after this will then focus on changes to the balance of battles.

Here's the official patch notes for this latest update, courtesy of the Nintendo support page:

All changes apply to both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

Changes to Multiplayer

In this update, we made specification changes to some main weapons to make their individual characteristics stand out. We also made balance changes to multiplayer based on changes observed after adding the Splatlands Collection.

For three types of main weapons—Splash-o-matic, .52 Gal, and Splat Brella—rather than simple upgrades, we made specification changes to make their individual characteristics stand out.

For Splash-o-matic, we extended the flight distance for shots to make it easier to take advantage of its characteristic where the accuracy of your aim directly applies to your ability to defeat opponents. On the other hand, we decreased its ability to ink to make it more difficult to fight in ways that don’t take advantage of accurate aim, such as maintaining battle lines without direct confrontations or using special weapons with high frequency.

For the .52 Gal, we increased the speed of shots to make it easier to fight by taking advantage of its high attack power to defeat several opponents in a short time and create big opportunities. On the other hand, we increased the amount of ink consumed to make it harder to fight in a way that maintains battle lines over time.

For the Splat Brella, we expanded the area of its inking to make it easier to fight by taking advantage of its ability to defend from attacks to keep opponents in check and maintain battle lines, or to use the canopy to prolong the durations of battles to cooperate with allies. We also created a distinction between it and other Brellas by expanding the area of its shots. This makes it easier to support allies by dealing small, reliable damage, while at the same time making it so that in one-on-one fights, players must get closer than before to fight in ways that can quickly defeat opponents. We have also adjusted the number of points required for special weapons to ensure that special-weapon frequency does not rise higher than necessary as a result of expanding the area it inks.

For other main weapons, we made changes to make them easier to use by shoring up their weaknesses.

As for special weapons, for the Zipcaster we made changes so that it’s easier to fight with in combination with certain main weapons.

For the Ink Vac, we made changes so that when used in one-on-one situations, it is harder to be left open by quickly filling up the ink tank, but it also has greater effect when used well to block opponents’ shots.

For the Ink Storm, by expanding the area of effect, we made it easier to use it to force opponents lying in wait in advantageous positions to move, and easier for allies to fight within the area.

Additionally, we made changes to the points required for special weapons, taking into account changes observed since the addition of the Splatlands Collection.

The next update will focus on changes to the balance of battles.