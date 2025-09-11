Sega has dropped some details regarding the demo for the upcoming Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

As you'll no doubt already be aware, a demo for the game was confirmed a little while back, and we have also had a stress test available to try out for a little bit. Now, though, starting on the dates compiled below, the game's official demo will be available to play for Switch 1 owners:

North America: 9pm (Tue) PDT / 10pm (Tue) MDT / 11pm (Tue) CDT / 12am EDT

9pm (Tue) PDT / 10pm (Tue) MDT / 11pm (Tue) CDT / 12am EDT UK/Ire: 5am BST

5am BST Europe: 6am CEST / 7am EEST

6am CEST / 7am EEST Asia/Oceania: 1pm JST / 12pm AWST / 2pm AEST

Not too long to go now until we get a proper shot at what looks like a game which could give the ever-dominant Mario a run for his money on the karting front. Maybe. So long as it runs ok! We'll find out on 25th September.

Of course, the Switch 2 version of the game is still set for a "holiday 2025" digital release date (physical fans gotta hold out until early 2026), so stay tuned to Nintendo Life for exact dates when they drop.

Will you be jumping into the demo for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds next week? Played the stress test and have any impressions? Make sure to let us know!