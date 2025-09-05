In July, Bandai Namco released its new title, Shadow Labyrinth. Now, in an update today, it's rolled out a new patch for the game.

It addresses multiple issues and makes some other adjustments. This will bump the game up to Version 1.0.4, and is now available on all platforms including Switch and Switch 2. Here are the full patch notes from Bandai Namco's game page:

Shadow Labyrinth - Patch 1.0.4

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where the swordsman would not appear when entering a map containing the "Red Crystal Room" in the "Barren Volcano" area.

Fixed an issue where the time displayed in the save slot was also counting during sleep mode.

Fixed an issue where players could become buried in a wall and take damage when proceeding through certain MAZE using specific steps.

Fixed an issue where the game would become unplayable if the player touched and died simultaneously with the boss when releasing GAIA.

Fixed an issue where the game would become unplayable without transitioning to the game over screen upon death under specific conditions during the "Orange Bragza: Terrias-Valou " battle.

Fixed an issue where the game could become unplayable when performing specific actions in the space battleship area while in mini-pack mode.

Fixed an issue where events that had already occurred in the space battleship area could reoccur under specific conditions, making the game unplayable.

Fixed an issue where players could become buried in a wall when caught on special terrain with ACTIV shots during the "Lord of Gluttony" battle.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash after a certain period of time if the time ran out while the player was stopped at the edge of the screen during the Withered Volcano MAZE boss battle.

Other minor display fixes.

Adjustments

Changed the HP Limit Boost equipment so that this PERK does not disappear even if the player dies.

Reduced the required aura and materials for some items that can be purchased from merchants in areas such as the " Barren Volcano."

Reduced the aura required to level up attack power and ESP limits from LV.1 to LV.3.

Reduced the aura required to purchase emergency escape devices.

Reduced the aura required to obtain information.

Changed the game to restart from the boss battle if retrying from a boss battle in a MAZE.

Increased the initial number of lives in MAZEs in general.

Relaxed the clear time for the MAZEs of G-Hosts: Red Bragza: Terrias-Gilba, Blue Bragza: Terrias-Juno, Pink Bragza: Terrias-Boz Rag, and Orange Bragza: Terrias-Valou.

Changed the operation settings in mini-pack mode and whether or not to display the jump guide to be saved.

Adjusted the behavior of some bosses.

The team is also looking at other ways to improve the overall gameplay experience and says it will be paying "close attention to opinions and requests from players". You can provide feedback about the game in a survey, which will be open until 21st September 2025.