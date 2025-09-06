Puzzle Quest is returning to its roots, with 505 Games and Infinity Plus 2 announcing Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition.

This "definitive" version of the Match-3 RPG classic features "brand new content and all previous adventures", and it's arriving on 18th September 2025. It will be available across multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. Here's some PR and screenshots:

"Choose your character class, take on quests, battle enemies in match-3 gameplay, learn new spells and abilities and rebuild Etheria in the classic Puzzle Quest experience, now upgraded in the Immortal Edition with gameplay improvements, 4K artwork, an exclusive character class and 40+ new items to help players on their adventure."

Polished for a new era and featuring all the collected content from almost 20 years of history. Experience the original Puzzle Quest: Challenge of Warlords, Revenge of the Plague Lord, and The Legend Returns all together. Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition combines the classic Match-3 puzzle game with deep level role playing. Match 3 or more gems of the same color in a row to gain mana used to cast spells, battle opponents, collect items and rewards, and advance in the quests!

Exclusive to Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition:

4K artwork (on supported platforms)

A brand-new character class

40+ new items to help players on their adventure

3 previously released expansions included adding new quests

As for the price, Puzzle Quest Immortal Edition will set you back $14.99 / €14.99 / £11.99 (or your regional equivalent).

What are your thoughts about this upcoming release? Did you play the previous Switch release or earlier entries? Let us know in the comments.