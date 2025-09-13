Talking Flower
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo is really mixing it up nowadays with merchandise, and the next surprise product on the way is a talking flower. It's not just any talking flower though, it's the same one based on the character from the 2023 Switch release Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

If you were a fan, and admittedly not everyone was, as of next spring (alongside the release of the new Switch 2 Edition, you'll apparently be able to own your very own physical version of this flower. Here's some insight from Nintendo's Yoshiaki Koizumi about this new product:

"Sometimes they'll talk on their own... these Talking Flowers can make every day life a little more fun."

Image: Nintendo

No price or exact release date has been shared for these flowers just yet, but again, it's the same window as the release of Super Mario Bros Wonder + Meetup in Bellabel Park.

