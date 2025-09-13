Nintendo is really mixing it up nowadays with merchandise, and the next surprise product on the way is a talking flower. It's not just any talking flower though, it's the same one based on the character from the 2023 Switch release Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

If you were a fan, and admittedly not everyone was, as of next spring (alongside the release of the new Switch 2 Edition, you'll apparently be able to own your very own physical version of this flower. Here's some insight from Nintendo's Yoshiaki Koizumi about this new product:

"Sometimes they'll talk on their own... these Talking Flowers can make every day life a little more fun."

No price or exact release date has been shared for these flowers just yet, but again, it's the same window as the release of Super Mario Bros Wonder + Meetup in Bellabel Park.