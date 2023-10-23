You might remember that prior to the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder last week, we mentioned that the option to mute the game's talking flowers entirely seemed to be a thing. Many of you responded quite positively to the news, with some commenting that "The voices are awful" and "That'll be the first thing I do when I start the game".

While the game does offer up a number of options for the talking flowers (including voice on / text off, and vice versa), it seems that many folks are actually enjoying their whimsical chatter more than they perhaps realised. Indeed, we here at Nintendo Life were a bit wary of them at first (voiceover work in a 2D Mario game..? Hmm.) but we're actually rather fond of the little guys.

Here are just a few choice reactions from social media, and it's overwhelmingly positive (note: some of the short clips below could potentially be deemed rather spoiler-y, so don't watch if you'd rather experience it for yourself):

I don’t understand why anyone would turn off the talking flowers in #SuperMarioBrosWonder They are so charming and funny! pic.twitter.com/LFxEkrBVp3 October 23, 2023

I have a love-hate relationship with the talking flowers in #SuperMarioBrosWonder , but this genuinely made me chuckle pic.twitter.com/Fa5xYmLX00 October 21, 2023

#NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/96KgmZRoIN So far, this is one of the more amusing Talking Flower reactions in the game, moreso pertaining to the Japanese voice delivery. #SuperMarioBrosWonder October 23, 2023



#SuperMarioBrosWonder pic.twitter.com/ZlWeDPN6JG i'm sure a lot of people find the talking flowers annoying but this is the funniest thing i've ever seen in a mario game October 20, 2023

So there you go, those are just a few reactions to the talking flowers so far, and it definitely seems like the vast majority of people are actually coming around to them.

We'd love to know what you all think though. We've compiled a short and sweet poll below, so leave your vote and be sure to comment with your thoughts on the talking flowers so far. Do you think Nintendo should double down on the concept for future installments?

What do you make of the talking flowers in Super Mario Bros. Wonder? I love them, they're so cute! They're fine, if a little irritating at times I'm not a fan, I muted them after a while Talking flowers? Pfft, MUTE! I'm entirely indifferent What do you make of the talking flowers in Super Mario Bros. Wonder? (352 votes) I love them, they're so cute! 71 % They're fine, if a little irritating at times 16 % I'm not a fan, I muted them after a while 5 % Talking flowers? Pfft, MUTE! 5 % I'm entirely indifferent 4 %

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.