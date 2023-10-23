Mario Wonder - Talking Flower
You might remember that prior to the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder last week, we mentioned that the option to mute the game's talking flowers entirely seemed to be a thing. Many of you responded quite positively to the news, with some commenting that "The voices are awful" and "That'll be the first thing I do when I start the game".

While the game does offer up a number of options for the talking flowers (including voice on / text off, and vice versa), it seems that many folks are actually enjoying their whimsical chatter more than they perhaps realised. Indeed, we here at Nintendo Life were a bit wary of them at first (voiceover work in a 2D Mario game..? Hmm.) but we're actually rather fond of the little guys.

Here are just a few choice reactions from social media, and it's overwhelmingly positive (note: some of the short clips below could potentially be deemed rather spoiler-y, so don't watch if you'd rather experience it for yourself):

So there you go, those are just a few reactions to the talking flowers so far, and it definitely seems like the vast majority of people are actually coming around to them.

We'd love to know what you all think though. We've compiled a short and sweet poll below, so leave your vote and be sure to comment with your thoughts on the talking flowers so far. Do you think Nintendo should double down on the concept for future installments?

What do you make of the talking flowers in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

