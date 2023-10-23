You might remember that prior to the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder last week, we mentioned that the option to mute the game's talking flowers entirely seemed to be a thing. Many of you responded quite positively to the news, with some commenting that "The voices are awful" and "That'll be the first thing I do when I start the game".
While the game does offer up a number of options for the talking flowers (including voice on / text off, and vice versa), it seems that many folks are actually enjoying their whimsical chatter more than they perhaps realised. Indeed, we here at Nintendo Life were a bit wary of them at first (voiceover work in a 2D Mario game..? Hmm.) but we're actually rather fond of the little guys.
Here are just a few choice reactions from social media, and it's overwhelmingly positive (note: some of the short clips below could potentially be deemed rather spoiler-y, so don't watch if you'd rather experience it for yourself):
So there you go, those are just a few reactions to the talking flowers so far, and it definitely seems like the vast majority of people are actually coming around to them.
We'd love to know what you all think though. We've compiled a short and sweet poll below, so leave your vote and be sure to comment with your thoughts on the talking flowers so far. Do you think Nintendo should double down on the concept for future installments?
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Comments 30
I like how one of the flowers is clearly voiced by Bryce Papenbrock so I literally have Meliodas telling me random things as I play
I went in fully expecting them to be annoying and turning them off quickly. I decided to give them a chance and ended up actually quite enjoying them. Played the whole game 100% with these buggers on.
They are adorable...but not as ADORABLE as Price Florian is...my gosh that little dude is sooooo cute!!
I very much dislike them in English. In every other language I don't understand, they're delightful (French is a favorite!).
Best talking NPCs in any Mario game by a huge margin
I found them a little irritating after a couple levels, so I muted them, but left their little speech balloons on so I could still see what they said.
To that end, I love that you actually have the option to do that! I'm so used to Nintendo games saying "Options? Ha! The game will be played THIS way and if you don't like it, tough luck!" But Wonder does a nice job of letting you customize the experience to your liking.
The flowers add a lot of personality. Sometimes they say something really funny or kind of messed up. I would never turn them off.
They were surprisingly enjoyable and not intrusive. Definitely very well executed.
I love these guys. They have great dialogue.
Yeah, I’m never muting them. They’re charming little guys who clearly give this game its unique appeal. Their remarks have managed to get a genuine chuckle out of me multiple times, whether its one screaming down a long fall even after I’ve landed and can still hear them while running away, one gasping for breath after being freed from ice, one freaking out from being buried, or another pleading me to not leave as I drop back down.
I ended up liking them way more than I expected to.
Love ‘em! Found an alternative exit and one of the wee buggers told me I’d taken the cool way! Brilliant. My son loves them too.
I’m honestly surprised, I really thought they would be annoying lol.
No option to just disable both their text and voice is just petty but this is the same game that constantly bombards you with text boxes usually saying the same thing and are one of the last things 2D Mario needed.
I leave them on. The talking flowers is one of the new additions to the game that broke the 2D Mario games' stale streak. Also, they're cleverly funny with their dialogue and they kinda put a smirk on may face when they make a funny.
Maybe it's the voice but I muted those things pretty darn quick
Sometimes they're funny, sometimes they're not. But tbh they never outright annoyed me. They feel pretty integrated with the atmosphere of the game.
Talking flower is something new in 2D platformer games.
I really like the concept but not a fan of the English language voice... he sounds like a wise cracking Pixar character. I did try turning the voice Japanese but eventually just turned it back as it doesn't really work when you have to stop to read it.
I've got a bit more used to it now anyway and don't find it so annoying anymore.
Me and my wife both play with the flowers having English text but Japanese voice on. It's a really good balance; you still get the emphasis and tone that comes with voice acting, but (assuming Japanese isn't your first language) it's a lot less distracting and easier to ignore the voice. And if you want to know what they are saying, you can just read the text.
Plus you'll get a giggle out of some of the weird ways English is used by Japanese writers. Like when you finish a water level, the flowers English text will be "You did well" but the Japanese voice will simply say, IN ENGLISH, "Nice swimming!"
3D all the way up! I mean flowers all the way up!
Its about time we got more voice captures in games like this. It adds so much more personality to the game. Now we just need Mario to find his voice. No reason these games cant be fully voiced or atleast have more lines from the lead characters.
Best decision they've made was to let us choose the language without having to go to the system menu and switch your entire console to said language. The French voice over is terrible but the English one is actually really good.
@canaryfarmer
Dude the french guy is so irritating I don't know how you're dealing with it. To each his own I guess and that's fine!
On the whole this game has SO much more personality, life and character to it than the New Super Mario Bros titles.
It's interesting to note it's the first 2D Mario developed by Nintendo EPD meaning a ton of former WarioWare developers worked on it, which I suspect is part of the reason for the different tone.
Glad everyone else likes them but I do not enjoy them at all. Mick Wingert does fine with the voice, but the dialogue is so bland- about half of it is just some variation of "Well that just happened." And the same voice clips even get reused between stages.
The only funny thing they ever said was when turning their voice off.
After playing the demo, I was a little afraid they’d be grating, but genuinely ended up really enjoying their commentary. Theres honestly not a single thing I could complain about with Wonder.
I absolutely love them! Especially the one on the pipe ...So funny when I found that secret entrance. It was like it talked directly to me at that moment.
Also, for those who made it through the final final level (you know which one), I think the flowers actually helped me succeed with their cute little encouragement all along the entire thing.
I did change the language to Japanese, though. Not because I didn't enjoy Mick, mostly just because I liked the Japanese better.
These people do not exist author. They are mere figments of your imagination. Everyone hates the flowers.
It is no where near as bad as the Mario Maker levels with loud/annoying sound effects with every step.
I love 'em, another part of the game's weird charm!
Tap here to load 30 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...