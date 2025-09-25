Nintendo is opening an official pop-up store in London this October, Nintendo UK announced today.

The limited-time store will be opening on 22nd October until 16th November 2025 and it'll be located on the ground floor of the Westfield London Shopping Centre in Shepherd's Bush, opposite the LEGO Store

Fans will be able to get their hands on lots of official merchandise, and there will be a handful of exclusive items available only at the London storey.

Those who want to get in on the first week/weekend (22nd-26th October) will need to reserve a slot. Reservations will go live on 7th October, and given how fast those temporary Pokémon Center stores, you might want to get in fast here, too.

After that, from 27th until closing day on 16th November, you won't need a reservation and instead a queueing system will be in place.





🗓️ Oct 22nd – Nov 16th

📍 Westfield London (Shepherd’s Bush)



There’ll be an extensive range of Nintendo merchandise available, from collectibles, home essentials and more.



The store will be open from 10am - 9pm Monday through Saturday, and between 12pm - 6pm on Sundays.

Nintendo describes the pop-up as "the first-of-its-kind shopping centre-based Nintendo store in Europe." If only we could get a permanent one...

Will you be heading to the store this October or November in London? Let us know in the comments.