Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound has received another update following a recent patch to improve the game's frame rate when played on Switch 2.

This one is more focused on general bug fixes and gameplay improvements, but it's a welcome update nonetheless. Highlights include fixes to soft-locks and freezing scenarios, collision issues, improved visual consistency, and more.

Our review for Ragebound was largely positive, stating that "the way it implements all of its mechanics, along with increasingly interesting, beautiful, and ever-taut stage design, is a treat". One of our key criticisms was that the frame rate can be a little bit dodgy, and while this may still be true on Switch, players on Switch 2 can enjoy much improved performance.