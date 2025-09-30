RAGEBOUND
Image: Dotemu

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound has received another update following a recent patch to improve the game's frame rate when played on Switch 2.

This one is more focused on general bug fixes and gameplay improvements, but it's a welcome update nonetheless. Highlights include fixes to soft-locks and freezing scenarios, collision issues, improved visual consistency, and more.

Our review for Ragebound was largely positive, stating that "the way it implements all of its mechanics, along with increasingly interesting, beautiful, and ever-taut stage design, is a treat". One of our key criticisms was that the frame rate can be a little bit dodgy, and while this may still be true on Switch, players on Switch 2 can enjoy much improved performance.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Key Fixes & Improvements

Boss Fights & Challenges

  • Fixed an issue where striking the boss at the edge of the arena on level 4-5 could push it out of the camera’s view.
  • Several challenge conditions (like “Kill boss with a Ragebound Art” in 3-2 or “Win the duel” in 1-1) now properly trigger and reward your performance.
  • Adjusted Rhyvashi’s encounters: improved stagger cooldown and prevented attacks from lingering after defeat.
  • Corrected issues where skipping certain boss cutscenes (e.g., 4-5 helicopter pad) could result in Kenji being unfairly hit.

Gameplay Flow & Checkpoints

  • Fixed multiple soft-locks and freeze scenarios when pausing or restarting from a checkpoint.
  • Checkpoints now consistently heal Kenji across all levels, and properly respect equipped talismans.
  • Restarting from the last checkpoint during boss fights no longer leaves the health bar stuck on screen.

Level-Specific Fixes

  • Various collision issues were resolved (Kenji or Kumori getting stuck, clipping through bulldozers, cranes, or going out of bounds in 3-5, 2-2, S-5 and others).
  • Environmental hazards (lava, fire, etc.) now correctly respect accessibility knockback settings.
    Several background and asset display issues corrected (floating containers in S-8, mountain edges in S-3, camera transitions in 3-5).
  • Music and dialogue triggers are fixed in multiple levels to align correctly with progression.

Talismans & Accessibility

  • Adjusted “Last Stance” to only affect melee slashes and guillotine boosts.
  • Fixed incorrect stacking effects between “No Rest for the Wicked” and “Unworthy”.
  • Accessibility settings (damage, screen shake, knockback) now behave consistently across all situations.

Enemies & Animations

  • Corrected erratic behavior in enemies like Bio Harpies, Flying Turrets, and Bio Blockers.
  • Fixed Kumori-specific issues (Guillotine charge talisman wrongly affecting Kenji, roll/jump behaviors).
  • Improved visual consistency for certain attacks and death animations (Cyclops Demon’s eye, Rhyvashi waves, etc.).

System & Miscellaneous

  • Application now detects Windows language settings on first launch instead of defaulting to English.
  • Additional improvements to performance and stability across the game.

Are you still playing Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound? What do you make of the game? Let us know with a comment.

[source store.steampowered.com]