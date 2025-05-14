It's been over a year now since our last proper update about the Mario Movie, but it seems we might finally have some new information to share.

According to NBCUniversal, the Super Mario movie follow-up will be officially titled Super Mario World. Keep in mind it's not out until next year, so it's potentially subject to change, but that's apparently what it will be called.

This name obviously matches up with the legendary Super Nintendo platformer, which was initially released in the early '90s across multiple regions. At this stage, it's not known how many direct links the movie will have to this particular game, but Yoshi has already been teased.

When Shigeru Miyamoto announced the news about a new Mario movie last March, he mentioned how it would be "based on the world of the Super Mario Bros. series".

"We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story. We hope you'll look forward to it!"

This movie is currently scheduled to arrive in the US on 3rd April 2026, with the live-action Zelda movie to eventually follow it.