Everybody's Golf Hot Shots can be a fun experience on Switch, but there are admittedly certain areas of its game that could be improved (like performance). Fortunately, developer Hyde and Bandai Namco seem to already be addressing some problems.

As highlighted by the YouTube channel Good Vibes Gaming and former Nintendo Life video presenter Jon Cartwright, this title has received a new patch since its release last week bumping it up to Version 1.1.1. It apparently uncaps the frame rate on both the Switch and Switch 2 (it was previously fixed at 30fps across both systems).

According to the results so far, it's said to have enhanced the performance of the game on Switch 2, enabling the title to now hit 60fps "most of the time" but some weather effects might impact this.

The downside of this? The game experience on the original Switch hardware is now supposedly "worse". As the frame rate is unlocked (and there are no frame rate toggle options), it's now running at "around 35fps" on this platform, but this results in "a very inconsistent timing frame" when taking a swing, compared to when the game was capped at 30fps.

This patch for Everybody's Golf also happens to follow a recent performance update for the Clap Hands title Easy Come Easy Golf. If the official patch notes for this latest Hot Shots update are shared online, we'll be sure to let you know.

And if you're curious to find out more about the Switch version of Everybody's Golf Hot Shots, check out our review.