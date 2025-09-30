When Resident Evil Requiem was announced for the Switch 2, we must admit to being a little surprised that the game could conceivably run well on Nintendo's new console.

We weren't the only ones either. According to a new interview with Famitsu (thanks, wccftech), director Koshi Nakanishi said that the development team itself was also surprised at how well Requiem ran on the Switch 2.

"To begin with, this game is made to be fairly scalable. We've been making it by adjusting various options so that it can be compatible with a wide range of specs, from high to relatively low, so the Switch 2 can be optimized to suit the specs quite smoothly.

"We haven't tried to force something made for high-end performance to slow down, but have assumed a variety of spec conditions in advance. Even we were surprised when we first saw it, how beautifully it ran. I think it was thanks to the engine team's hard work that it ran so smoothly."

Indeed, our recent hands-on time with Requiem revealed that the game has been remarkably optimised for the Switch 2. Playing at TGS 2025, Lowell Bell said that it "has broken me of that Nintendo stigma that third-party blockbusters can’t run on their hardware".

Resident Evil Requiem is currently scheduled to launch on the Switch 2 on 27th February 2026. If that's not enough, native ports of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil: Village will also land on the same day. The series will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, so we're expecting to see even more big things from Capcom's survival horror behemoth in the months to come.