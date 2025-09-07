Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake launches for the Switch and Switch 2 next month, and to build some excitement, Square Enix has now released an extensive gameplay overview trailer.

Over seven minutes, you can get a better look at the game's exploration, combat, party lineup and more in the "stunning new versions" of these classics. It follows on from the development team announcing the game had gone gold last week.

There's no upgrade path currently planned for Switch users, so you'll need to buy Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake on the Switch 2 if you want that particular version of the game (the Switch 2 version will also be a Game Key-Card release).

And in case you missed it, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake for Switch also recently got a Switch 2 performance patch.