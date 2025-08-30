Square Enix locked in an October release date for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake earlier this year, and if you've been wanting an update about how it's progressing, it's now gone gold!

To mark this milestone, the official Dragon Quest social media account shared a photo of remake producer Masaaki Hayasaka alongside industry legend and "father of Dragon Quest", Yuji Horii. The team has also taken the time to remind everyone how there's now "just two months to go" until this anticipated release arrives.

The pair actually took a similar snap when Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake went gold on Switch and other platforms in September 2024.

While this might not seem like much to be excited about, for the developers behind upcoming releases, going gold means main development is complete and ready for the production phase. Of course, teams can still make smaller improvements before launch, and then there's post-launch support in the form of updates and DLC. This kind of news can also be another reassuring sign that everything is still on track.

When Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake does launch for the Switch and Switch 2 on 30th October 2025, fans will need to buy the game on the Nintendo platform of their choice, as Square Enix has already confirmed there's no upgrade path currently planned. Additionally, Switch 2 DLC codes can only be used with this particular version of the game (and vice versa on Switch).