Following the recent arrival of DK Island & Emerald Rush, Nintendo has now updated Donkey Kong Bananza to Version 2.0.1.

This follows the major 2.0.0 update earlier this month which added this paid DLC to the game and also included multiple other adjustments. This latest update fixes multiple issues tied to the previous update and also makes several other changes to improve the overall gameplay experience.

Once again, here's the full rundown from Nintendo's official support page:

Donkey Kong Bananza: Ver. 2.0.1 (Released September 23, 2025)

Fixed Issues

Fixed issue where the player could not get a disc as a reward for collecting all the balloons in Bananza Rehearsal. If the above issue is occurring in the game in Ver. 2.0.0 or earlier, the player will be able to get the disc right after the stage starts by entering Bananza Rehearsal after downloading this update data.

Fixed issue where some of Pauline’s shout voices would not play when language setting of the Nintendo Switch 2 system is “English (UK/Australia)” and travel buddy’s voice (Pauline’s voice) in “Options” has its “voice language” set to “Same as system.”

Several other changes have been made and issues addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

This latest update for Donkey Kong Bananza follows an update for Mario Kart World today, which bumped the launch title up to Version 1.3.0.

If we hear anything else about the latest update for DK, we'll let you know. You can see the patch notes for the previous update in our story from earlier this month.