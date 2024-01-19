In an official confirmation on social media, Japanese fighting game specialist Arc System Works has revealed it was the developer behind the new Switch release Another Code: Recollection.

Cing shut up shop years ago, so it's no surprise to hear someone else handled it but we've now got an official confirmation. Here's the rough translation, courtesy of Google:

"Arc System Works Co., Ltd. was in charge of the development of the software "Another Code Recollection: Two Memories / Door of Memory" for Nintendo Switch ™ , which was released today."

Although Arc System Works is known for key fighting games, it's also credited for games like Chase: Cold Case Investigations - Distant Memories and Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk.

Earlier today, the original game's director and lead artist Taisuke Kanasaki (who also worked on Hotel Dusk) confirmed his own involvement in this new version of Another Code, while thanking Nintendo and its staff for making it possible. Here's another (rough) translation:

"As a member of the original staff 20 years ago, I was able to once again deliver Another Code to everyone! This is all thanks to Nintendo and the staff who worked hard together! Everyone, please enjoy Ashley's adventure!"

If you're curious to know what this new version is like, check out our review as well as the round up: